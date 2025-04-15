Best Team for Pokemon Go Battle League Spring Cup

Springtime is an exciting time for Pokemon Go players. Warmer weather means more time outside, exciting new challenges, and themed debuts perfect for long walks in the park or participation in Community Day events. To kick off the sunshine season, players can join the Go Battle League Spring Cup: Great League Edition. The limited-time challenge has specific limitations, encouraging trainers to think outside the box when building their teams.

Like most Go Battle League challenges, players can obtain x4 Stardust from win rewards. There are also a few restrictions to keep in mind, which will limit what can be entered when joining matches. Below are all the details for this exciting Pokemon Go Cup and the best picks for the most competitive team.

Pokemon Go Battle League Might & Mastery Banners

The Pokemon Go Battle League Spring Cup will take place from April 8 through April 22, 2025, offering players two weeks to earn rewards with the specific limitations presented in the Great League Edition of the challenge.

All Pokemon Go Battle League Spring Cup Rules & Restrictions

The Spring Cup: Great League Edition is live!



🌷 Pokémon must be at or below 1,500 CP to enter.

🌷 Only Water-, Grass-, and Fairy-type Pokémon are eligible.

🌷 Jumpluff, Roserade, and Toxapex are not allowed.



Check it out in the GO Battle League!#PokemonGO #GOBattle — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 8, 2025

In the 2025 Great League Edition of the Spring Cup, players may only enter Pokemon at 1,500 CP or lower. These picks must be Water, Grass, or Fairy-types. No other typings are permitted during this challenge.

Additionally, Jumpluff, Roserade, and Toxapex are banned from this competition. This is bad news for Toxapex fans, as the Water/Poison-type has been a particular favorite in competitive matches since its debut.

Best Team For the 2025 Pokemon Go Battle League Spring Cup

This year, trainers will want to take the best Water, Grass, and Fairy-types into battle against other competing trainers. While there are plenty of excellent options from these categories, three stand out as optimal options to include on the roster.

Venusaur

Fast Move: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Move: Sludge Bomb/Frenzy Plant

Venusaur is a powerhouse in many competitions, thanks to its bulky defense and Mega Evolution compatibility. However, it has a particular advantage in the Spring Cup due to its Poison moves. While many would typically run Venusaur with the Vine Whip/Frenxy Pant combo, the Sludge Bomb Charged Move is perfect for hitting opponent Fairy Types.

Mega Evolution isn’t recommended here, as the 1,500 CP limit will end up being thrown. To keep Venusaur in the limits, it would need to be a much lower base level before being Mega Evolved. Because of this, it’s best to use a Venusaur with the best stats and have it as close to the 1,500 CP threshold as possible.

Feraligatr

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Move: Hydro Cannon/Ice Beam

Another starter is in the running for the Spring Cup, and Feraligatr isn’t holding any punches this time around. With Shadow Claw offering a powerful Ghost-type Fast Move, and Hydro/Cannon handing out fierce damage in the Charged Move slot, it will be a beast to take down. With a beefed-out Defense stat similar to Venusaur and a higher Attack power, it is perfect to pair with the Kanto starter on a team.

Carbink

Fast Move: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Move: Moonblast/Rock Slide

Carbink is a surprise win for the Spring Cup thanks to its Rock/Fairy typing. This offers players a more diverse moveset with some solid power behind it. Rock Slide in the Charged slot is a very speedy move that will knock out fast opponents, while Moonblast is a reliable Fairy move that shouldn’t be underestimated.

While it will be fragile against Water-type attackers, the hits it can get in against Fairy and Grass-types are more than worth it. Just be sure to pick one with buffed stats to counteract the low CP.

While these three are a solid combination for anyone jumping into the Go Battle League Spring Cup, it is important to note that Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton will be debuting on April 16, 2025, during the Pokemon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event. This powerful Fairy/Steel-type will unseat Carbink and likely throw the rest of the Spring Cup’s final week into some amount of chaos. Because of this, it will be worth joining the event to grab the Paldean Pokemon while it is easy to obtain.

Let the festivities begin! 🥳



The Pokémon Horizons: The Series Celebration Event returns in #PokemonGO! 🎉🤩



Human characters from the animated series alongside Pokémon first discovered in the Paldea region will make their Pokémon GO debuts!https://t.co/MOuoHvXtzH pic.twitter.com/2XIb6Ameoj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 4, 2025

After the Pokemon Go Battle League Spring Cup concludes, players can continue enjoying the good weather with other events during the Might & Mastery season.