Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate Reveal Date Set for May

Destiny 2’s next upcoming year of content has received an official reveal date which will give players a look at The Edge of Fate. Bungie has scheduled the official reveal event on May 6th at 9 AM PT. This announcement comes not long after Bungie showed off Marathon in detail. Many feared a shift of focus to Marathon would leave Destiny 2 without new content and fans were understandably worried. Announcing this event after the Marathon showcase is not only a way to ease this fear, but also provide a close look at what players can expect going forward for Destiny 2 for the upcoming year.

While not much is known about Destiny 2’s The Edge of Fate, eagle-eyed fans spotted symbols in the background of the announcement alluding to The Nine. In Destiny 2’s lore, The Nine, also known as the Ennead, are a group of entities aligned with the Sol System and in control of Unknown Space. There is little knowledge about Unknown Space, but it seems that next year Destiny 2 will finally explore this.

Join us on May 6, 2025 as we reveal The Edge of Fate and the upcoming year of Destiny 2. — Destiny 2 (@destinythegame.bungie.net) 2025-04-15T15:00:00.000Z

Destiny 2 fans have been looking forward to exploring The Nine and Xûr’s connection. He is a known agent of The Nine and has always been a mysterious NPC. Other notable agents of The Nine are Orin the Lost, also known as The Emissary, and the mysterious yet charming Starhorse. Aside from this, The Nine have not been explored much, so this year’s content may be both new and exciting.

Despite the announcement of Marathon, Bungie is ready to support Destiny 2 going forward. Tuning into this event is the best way to see what the game’s future looks like. While waiting for the Destiny 2 showcase, Bungie fans can sign up for the first alpha of Marathon and check out what else the developer is cooking.