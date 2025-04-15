Death Stranding 2 Boss Fights Reward You for Losing

While boss fights provide a challenge in most games, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is perfectly fine with you losing to its bosses. Most games use boss fights as a skill check and to gate players from progressing, but Hideo Kojima is taking a different approach. While players are encouraged to defeat bosses, they will not be stuck until they beat a boss. Instead, players can accept their loss and move on to the rest of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. A new feature for the sequel ensures players can not only experience the game but also not miss out on anything after a boss fight loss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This information comes straight from Kojima during an episode of the Koji Pro radio broadcast and was translated by Genki_JPN. In Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, players can opt out of boss fights by losing intentionally or failing to defeat the boss. On the death screen, selecting the ‘skip over’ option lets players progress as if they had defeated the boss. While players can continue the game, this does come with a slight difference.

Hideo Kojima says Death Stranding 2 will have a new special feature to help players who are not so experienced at action games clear boss fights!



For boss battles in DS2 (presumably in easy mode) there will be an extra option on the game over screen below the “continue” option.… pic.twitter.com/qHOLfSBofx — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) April 11, 2025

Players won’t get to see the cutscene as if they had defeated the boss. Instead, they are treated to a visual novel-type exposition, ensuring they do not miss any lore or context. Considering how important the story is to a Kojima game and how challenging some boss fights can be, this is a welcome addition to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

With games becoming more challenging, chasing the Soulslike trend, and gamers having less time to play, this is an ingenious feature that more games should adopt. Some have criticized it for hand-holding while others hope this feature doesn’t unlock trophies, but it is an optional feature that most players can ignore.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releases on June 26th for PS5.