Amazon Prime Day Announced

For those with Amazon Prime, you’re going to want to mark this date on your calendar! Starting on July 16th at 3 PM ET, the hottest deals online will be available, letting smart shoppers save on games, electronics, and so much more!

Starting on the 16th and ending promptly on the 17th, the latest “best deals” event offers a lot exclusively for Prime members. Amazon describes the event as “an epic day and a half of our best deals, promotions and great possibilities for you as an associate. Make sure you are ready to inform and promote to your readers and earn big!”

Aren’t a member yet? Here are some of the perks for joining the Amazon Prime family:

Same-day delivery

Prime scheduled delivery

Prime video

Prime music

Exclusive deals

“Try before you buy” Prime wardrobe

You can also get a “sneak peak” at deals before they go live in order to maximize the way you shop. The membership also works well with Alexa, Amazon’s AI, to make everything a little easier and organized!

For gamers, if you sign up for Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime is automatically included which optimizes the streaming experience, the stream watching experience, and even includes a ton of free games each month. July is particularly a phenomenal time to join, with over 21 free games being offered this month!

The membership itself retails for $10.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time. For those gamer parents out there, if you have a Prime account, any teens in your family get the service for free. It’s a pretty neat deal, especially for the hardcore streamers out there. You can learn more about the service offered here.

You can also stay tuned with us here at ComicBook.com/gaming, because we’ll be posting highlights from the sale that we know fellow gamers will enjoy. Every little bit helps, and if you were in the market for some new loot anyway – why not get more bang for your buck?

What do you hope to score out of Prime Day? Anything in particular you’ve got your eye out for? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below so we know what to look out for!