Amazon Prime Day: The Best Deals For PC Gamers

Amazon Prime Day is in its final hours, but if you’re reading this before midnight on July 17th, then there’s a good chance you can score some solid deals on gear for PC gamers (or PC users in general).

Amazon has separated the Prime Day PC deals into two sections. The first section is dedicated to gaming laptops, keyboards, monitors, peripherals, motherboards, processors and the like. You can shop it all right here. The second section is more of a general PC and tech sale, but it includes some great deals on home networking equipment, storage, and even some graphics cards. You can shop that sale right here. For your convenience, we’ve hand picked some of the more interesting deals below.

• Google WiFi system, 1-Pack: $99 (23% off)

• NETGEAR Orbi Home Mesh WiFi System: $219.99 (27% off)

• Samsung U28E590D 28-Inch UHD LED-Lit Monitor: $249 (21% off)

• TP-Link Archer AC1900 WiFi Router: $64.99 (41% off)

• CORSAIR K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (38% off)

• Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS Gaming Mouse: $24.99 (58% off)

• Samsung 960 EVO Series – 1TB PCIe NVMe – M.2 Internal SSD: $299.99 (38% off)

• Blue Yeti USB Microphones: $89 (31% off)

• Samsung T5 Portable SSD – 1TB – USB 3.1 External SSD: $269.99 (29% off)

• ASUS FX503VD 15.6″ FHD Powerful Gaming Laptop: $729 (27% off)

Again, when Prime Day ends at midnight tonight, so do these deals. In fact, the deals are already fluctuating so if you see something you’re interested in, grab it while you can. On that note, you might want to check out our roundup of console gaming deals to see what’s still up for grabs. The same goes for the big SanDisk microSD sale.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.