Classic Capcom Trilogy Now Cheaper Than Ever in New Sale

An iconic trilogy from video game publisher Capcom is now cheaper than ever thanks to a new sale. Throughout its history, Capcom has been behind some of the biggest gaming trilogies ever. Whether it be the original Resident Evil trilogy, the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney trilogy, or various trilogies tied to Street Fighter, some of Capcom’s best series have come about in threes over the years. Now, arguably the most recognizable trilogy to ever release from Capcom has received a discount that’s way too good to pass up.

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As of this week, the remastered version of the Devil May Cry trilogy has been hit with its biggest sale ever. Released in 2012, Devil May Cry HD Collection contains the first three installments in Capcom’s beloved action series. This includes Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, and Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, all of which were originally on PS2. Since its initial launch, the HD Collection has been ported to PS4 and Xbox One, which is how most users play it nowadays.

Currently, the Devil May Cry HD Collection is selling for a mere $4.49 on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Marketplace. This represents a discount of 85% off its usual value of $30, making it the lowest that the trilogy has ever been sold for. Given that there are three games in this bundle, that equates to each game only being $1.49 apiece, which is a pretty staggering deal.

To make this promo even better, the fourth mainline entry in the series, Devil May Cry 4, has received a substantial sale of its own. Normally selling for $25, DMC 4 is now going for a mere $5 for its PS4 and Xbox One versions. This means that you can own nearly every entry in the series for only $10, making this an incredibly rare sale from Capcom.

Essentially, if you’ve never played the Devil May Cry games before, this is an offer that you should not skip out on. With rumors swirling that Capcom is looking to revive Devil May Cry in the near future as well, there’s added value in getting into this series now before the next installment in the saga comes about.

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