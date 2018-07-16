Amazon’s Prime Day SanDisk MicroSD Sale is Huge for Nintendo Switch Owners

For Prime Day, Amazon has launched their biggest SanDisk sale to date, featuring unprecedented prices on microSD cards. If you own or plan to own a Nintendo Switch, upgrading beyond the 32GB of onboard memory is a must – even if you buy a lot of physical games. Blockbuster game downloads are regularly cracking 20GB and even many physical games require sizable downloads.

That having been said, for the duration of Prime Day (or while supplies last) you can get a SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $13.99 (44% off), a 128GB card for $26.36 (47% off), a 256GB card for $73.56 (51% off), and a 400GB card for $139.99 (44% off). All of those deals are all-time low prices, some by a considerable margin. The 400GB card, for example, is at least $20 below the previous all-time low price on Amazon.

In other words, this is a better than Black Friday sale, so take advantage of it while you can. At these prices, there’s a good chance popular cards like the 128GB version (which is really the bare minimum storage upgrade you should go for if you have a Nintendo Switch and plan to download games) won’t make it all the way through Prime Day. And if you’re going big on the 400GB version, there definitely has never been a better time to do it.

