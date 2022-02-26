Amazon Giving Away One of 2021’s Best-Selling Games for Free

Amazon is giving away one of 2021’s best-selling games for free, with no strings attached. That said, not everyone qualifies for the freebie. First off, in order to take advantage of this opportunity, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. So, technically, this isn’t a “free” game because an Amazon Prime membership costs money, but nobody has an Amazon Prime subscription for free games, so in a sense, it’s “free” because it’s surplus to what you’re paying for, which is fast free shipping and Prime Video. Meanwhile, only PC copies of the game are being given out, which means if you’re on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, you’re paying the normal asking price for the game.

As for the game, it’s Madden NFL 22, one of last year’s best-selling games, at least in the United States. Right now, a PC copy of the game on Amazon costs $18, so this is an appreciable amount of savings, and with Madden NFL 23 not coming out until August, this is your only option to play the NFL game for several more months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can’t imagine anyone who needs an introduction to the game, but just in case you do, below is an official description and an official trailer.

“Fuel your NFL postseason obsession as you Play to LA in Madden NFL 22 with exclusive events and new content,” reads an official pitch for the game. “Explore the fun from Wild Card Weekend to the Pro Bowl to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and earn rewards across game modes. Get special Ultimate Team items and The Yard gear just for logging in. Earn a new reward every week for the first three weeks in each mode; if you login every week and complete each set, you’ll receive even bigger rewards ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Madden NFL 22 is where gameday happens. All-new features in Franchise include staff management, an enhanced scenario engine, and weekly strategy. Share avatar progress and player class between Face of The Franchise and The Yard with unified progression. And for the first time ever in Ultimate Team, adjust Superstar X-Factors at halftime.”

