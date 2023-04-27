Amazon Prime Gives Away Star Wars Game and More in May

Amazon Prime is giving away a bunch of games in May, including a Star Wars game. The gaming industry has become increasingly robust over the last decade thanks to various subscription services. As more and more games become available and the cost of said games rise, it's harder for people to play everything. Thankfully, services like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Amazon Prime Gaming have allowed players affordable ways to flesh out their gaming libraries. Gaming is becoming more and more accessible as a result of these services, which is something that should be applauded since it's a very expensive hobby otherwise.

With all of that said, Amazon is offering a bunch of new games in May, completely free to those with an Amazon Prime subscription. If you're looking to enjoy some Star Wars content to celebrate May the 4th, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D will be part of next month's offerings. If you're looking for a relaxing, but enjoyable indie game, Lake is being offered. Amazon is also offering free in-game content for a plethora of major games like The Elder Scrolls Online, PUBG Mobile, and Rainbow Six Siege. You can take a look at all of the offerings for this month's Amazon Prime Gaming freebies down below.

Free Games with Prime:

STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D [Amazon Games App]

Super Sidekicks [Amazon Games App]

Samurai Shodown IV [Amazon Games App]

Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]

Lake [Amazon Games App]

Robo Army [Amazon Games App]

Last Resort [Amazon Games App]

Kardboard Kings [Amazon Games App]

The Almost Gone [Amazon Games App]

3 Count Bout [Amazon Games App]

Alpha Mission 2 [Amazon Games App]

Lila's Sky Ark [Legacy Games Code]

Agatha Knife [Amazon Games App]

King of the Monsters 2 [Amazon Games App]

Kizuna Encounter [Amazon Games App]

New In-Game Content for:

The Elder Scrolls Online

Farm Heroes Saga

PUBG Mobile

Madden NFL 23

Genshin Impact

Rainbow Six Siege

