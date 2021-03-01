✖

Just as it does every month, Amazon has today announced the latest lineup of games that it is giving out to those subscribed to the company’s Prime service. Once again, five news games in total are now able to be downloaded and will be available until March wraps up in a few weeks.

As for the slate that is available this month, it’s a group of games with quite a bit of variety. The titles include Bomber Crew Deluxe, Blasphemous, Boomerang Fu, SkyDrift, and Tengami. Once you add each to your own library, you'll be able to access them in perpetuity, assuming that you keep an active Amazon Prime subscription. If you ever opt out of the service, you'll then lose access to this slate of games.

March free Prime Gaming titles are up https://t.co/9Fo2O6UFqP •Blasphemous

•Boomerang Fu

•Bomber Crew Deluxe

•SkyDrift

•Tengami pic.twitter.com/MsC4kETbqQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 1, 2021

While these are the free games available as part of Prime Gaming this month, the service as a whole is constantly offering other goodies related to some of the most notable games around. Some of these extras include skin shards for League of Legends, costumes and crowns for Fall Guys, and even additional XP in Red Dead Online. There are always a number of new offers available on the service, and considering how many games are part of the program, you're almost certain to be able to acquire a new item for a title that you might play. If you want to see the whole list of downloadables, you can head over to Amazon's Prime Gaming hub right here.

So what do you think about this month’s free Prime Gaming selections? And are there any games that you would love to see come to the service in April? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.