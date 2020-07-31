Amazon Prime Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time
Amazon, via Twitch Prime, is giving away free games, like it does every month. As you may know, video game releases have slowed down a bit. Sure, we got Ghost of Tsushima this month on PS4, but not much else of substantial note came out. In August, this will start to change, but it won't be until the fall that the game releases will start to come hot and heavy. That said, if you don't have anything to play as a result, well Amazon has a few new games for you to try.
The games come way of Twitch Prime, which is available to everyone for free that has an Amazon Prime subscription. That said, because the games are available via Twitch Prime, they are PC copies only. So, if you're on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you're out of luck. But hey, beggars can't be choosers.
Below, you can read more and check out trailers for every new free game:
Blazing Chrome
Description: "In Blazing Chrome, machines rule the world and the few humans left are on the edge of total extermination, lacking power, prestige or status among their metal and circuits overlords. Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run'n'gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights!"
Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
Description: "The world is on the brink of disaster. Our biggest celebrities have revealed their true faces -- demons intent on moronizing the public to assume control of the planet. Only one man can save us: a towering Chinese orphan named Shaq Fei Hung. Trained by a kung fu master, Shaq must journey to the most perilous corners of the world to fight evil and realize his destiny as the chosen one."
Warsaw
Description: "Warsaw is a challenging turn-based tactical RPG set in an occupied capital during WWII. Pick your heroes. Select salvaged arms. Navigate historic streets. Stand up to occupying forces. And try to survive the 63 days of hell in this historically accurate portrayal of Poles fighting for their city."
Chroma Squad
Description: "Chroma Squad is a tactical RPG about five stunt actors who decide to quit their jobs and start their own Power Rangers-inspired TV show! Cast actors, purchase equipment and upgrades for your studio, craft weapons and giant Mechas out of cardboard and duct tape. Once the cameras are rolling, you will control your cast of five colored-jumpsuit-clad warriors in dramatic, turn-based battles!"
Treachery in Beatdown City
Description: "Explore an urban dystopia, meet awful people, and use an all-new beat 'em up system infused with RPG/tactics/wrestling mechanics to make them think twice about picking a fight! Pick your fighter, build custom STRIKE and GRAPPLE combos, and knock out your enemies, all to save the president."
