Amazon Prime Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

Amazon, via Twitch Prime, is giving away free games, like it does every month. As you may know, video game releases have slowed down a bit. Sure, we got Ghost of Tsushima this month on PS4, but not much else of substantial note came out. In August, this will start to change, but it won't be until the fall that the game releases will start to come hot and heavy. That said, if you don't have anything to play as a result, well Amazon has a few new games for you to try.

The games come way of Twitch Prime, which is available to everyone for free that has an Amazon Prime subscription. That said, because the games are available via Twitch Prime, they are PC copies only. So, if you're on PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, you're out of luck. But hey, beggars can't be choosers.

Below, you can read more and check out trailers for every new free game: