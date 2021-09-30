Amazon’s Prime Gaming Free Games for October Revealed

Each month, Amazon’s Prime Gaming offers a group of free video games for subscribers to claim on a rotating basis, and Prime Gaming has today officially revealed the lineup that folks will be able to get their hands on once it is October 1st. More specifically, October’s free games for Prime Gaming subscribers are Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3. It’s a rather stacked group, honestly.

There are some caveats with all of the “free” video games that Prime Gaming offers, of course. They are only available to claim by Amazon Prime subscribers, and for a limited time only. They are also for the PC, and some could potentially require other digital distribution platforms to fully claim like EA’s Origin. That said, any Amazon Prime subscriber can claim these no matter what they might actually have Amazon Prime for, so for many it might just be a nice perk on top of everything else.

Here’s how Amazon’s Prime Gaming describes the titles from October’s offerings:

Star Wars: Squadrons – Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience, while simultaneously feeling the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron.

Alien: Isolation – Discover the true meaning of fear in the survival horror game, set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.

Ghostrunner – Developed by Polish developer One More Level and published by 505 Games, Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes.

Song of Horror Complete Edition – Fear the Presence, a mysterious entity you cannot fight: stay alert, hide and breathe slowly in the third person, fixed-camera survival horror adventure.

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – Accompany the legendary Red Baron and cheat death on your way to victory in the arcade action game that puts you in the middle of World War I aerial battles.

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures – Enter the colorful world of West Wallaby Street in a series of four cracking adventures brought to you by Aardman Animations, the creators of the Wallace & Gromit animated films, and award-winning Telltale Games.

Blue Fire – Embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique temples filled with increasingly difficult 3D platforming challenges, diverse enemies, quests, collectibles, and more.

Tiny Robots Recharged – Solve a legion of puzzles and riddles in this supreme adventure escape game.

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape – Jump into the comedy-adventure brawler/stealther set in a different kind of apocalypse where the only thing that kills the virus is moonshine whiskey.

Secret Files 3 – The dream couple Max and Nina have announced their forthcoming wedding in the final installment of the Secret Files trilogy.

As noted above, Star Wars: Squadrons, Alien: Isolation, Ghostrunner, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Red Wings: Aces of the Sky, Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Blue Fire, Tiny Robots Recharged, Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape, and Secret Files 3 are set to be available via Amazon‘s Prime Gaming starting October 1st. That’s in addition to various in-game loot for titles like New World and the like. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon’s Prime Gaming right here.

What do you think about the latest batch of free video games for Amazon Prime subscribers? Do any of the Prime Gaming offers excite you particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!