Amazon Prime Gaming's Free September Games Revealed

Amazon's free Prime Gaming games for subscribers for the month of September have been announced with seven games set to be given away over the next couple of weeks. As is usually the case with these free games, they encompass a range of genres spanning sports and simulations and strategies and, unfortunately for those who like to keep all of their games in one place, will be spread out more so than usual this time across different launchers. These free games will of course be accompanied by in-game content for other ongoing titles like Teamfight Tactics, Pokemon Go, Amazon's own New World, and more throughout September.

For those just in it for the free games, however, you can find all of the details that you need regarding what's free next month below including trailers to show off more of the games, overviews on what they're about, the dates that you'll be able to claim them, and what platforms they'll be playable on:

Football Manager 2023

September 7th, Epic Games Store

"Build your dream squad, outsmart your rivals and experience the thrill of big European nights in the UEFA Champions League. Your journey towards footballing glory awaits."

Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim

September 14th, GOG

"At the dawn of history, Bronze Age kings built the first empires. Strategize their rise to power in a uniquely streamlined 4X. Expand your borders, build cities in tactical locations then raise armies to defend them. Each turn, you receive opportunities but must choose only one, complete the objective to earn the reward. Random victory conditions make every game different; custom victory conditions support different styles of play.

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy

September 14th, Amazon Games App

"Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy is a turn-based, tactical RPG featuring strategic battles, intriguing puzzles and exciting quests. Customize your heroes' unique, class-based attacks and abilities to defeat Father Eldritch's oppressive armies throughout dozens of unique, hand-crafted maps!"

Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space

September 21st, Amazon Games App

"Space! Dexter Stardust barely escaped when the Vreesians, inhabitants of the menacing Planet X, sent a fleet of robots to destroy all life on Earth. Now, twenty years later, a mechanical man from the 10th planet seeks to communicate to Dexter a very important message – he is the key to saving both humans and Vreesians. Play the taco-loving Dexter Stardust as he, and his good friend Aurora, go on the greatest adventure of their lives and discover the mystery of the Robot from the Planet X!"

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate

"Chess, but all your army has gone over to the white side, leaving you with nothing but your royal shotgun and your wounded pride. Carried by your dark folly, you decide it's time to teach those white pieces to fear the Shotgun King."

Unsolved Case: Murderous Script Collector's Edition

September 28th, Legacy Games Code

"The life of a detective is unpredictable and very dangerous. You never know what awaits you around the next corner and what secrets you need to unravel. But you knew what you were getting into, there's no turning back!"

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator

September 28th, Amazon Games App

"Winemaking could be your best adventure. Make the best wine interacting with soil and nature and take your winery to the top. Your beautiful journey into the winemaking tradition starts now."