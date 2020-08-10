Amazon Rebrands Twitch Prime to Prime Gaming

✖

Amazon today announced that it has launched Prime Gaming, a new version of its already existing gaming benefits that joins the likes of Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Reading as a new top-line benefit. Previously, the benefits now included as part of Prime Gaming were under the Twitch Prime umbrella, and for those folks that have been partaking since Twitch Prime first launched in 2016, not much should change in the immediate future save for a new, specific destination in the form of gaming.amazon.com.

When it comes to specific content available as part of Prime Gaming, you can expect to see the exact same sort of things that were previously available as part of Twitch Prime. That includes both the free in-game content for video games like Apex Legends and League of Legends as well as free PC video games like this month's SNK titles as well as a free Twitch channel subscription. Offers will still be available via the "crown" menu on Twitch, but the core hub itself will now be on Amazon itself.

"Prime members already get the best of TV, movies, and music, and now we’re expanding our entertainment offerings to include the best of gaming," said Larry Plotnick, GM, Prime Gaming, as part of today's announcement. "We’re giving customers new content that makes playing their favorite games on every platform even better. So no matter what kind of games you love, and no matter where you play them, they’ll be even better with Prime Gaming."

In terms of truly new aspects of Prime Gaming, the big change is in how the account linking will work. In essence, there will no longer be a need to link Twitch and Amazon together to a game account, just an Amazon Prime account, and mobile games will even start to include a "login with Amazon" button to claim Prime Gaming loot. "We're making the process simpler for Prime members to claim," said Brandon Ove, Head of Brand & Creative, as part of a press briefing last week. "In the past, customers would need both a Twitch account and an Amazon Prime membership and a game account all working in concert to be able to enjoy the content within the games, and that process is getting simplified to where just with their Amazon Prime membership they'll be able to access the content that they would like."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.