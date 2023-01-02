Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.

More specifically, the following items can now be claimed via Prime Gaming: Iron Man's 'Illustrious' Outfit, Iron Man-themed Nameplate, 3-Day Hero's Catalyst, and 3-Day Fragment Extractor. Of course, if you're not an Iron Man player, there's not much here for you. Unfortunately, there's no similar offer for any other hero in the game. Why Iron Man has been chosen, we don't know, but it may be because he is -- presumably -- the most popular character in the game.

🚨 Don't forget! @primegaming members can claim a free Drop of Iron Man-themed items until Jan. 12, including:



🔴 Iron Man's 'Illustrious' Outfit

🔴 Iron Man-themed Nameplate

🔴 3-Day Hero's Catalyst

🔴 3-Day Fragment Extractor



Claim it here! https://t.co/7GPQsUsylz pic.twitter.com/BGLLemKwc3 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 2, 2023

Marvel's Avengers is available via PC and both modern generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the 2020 game, click here.

"Marvel's Avengers did what it set out to do, which was to create a cinema-worthy story that explores the impact of not only the Avengers but heroes as a whole, all through the eyes of someone they helped inspire, and if you don't love Kamala Khan by the end of this you simply have no soul," reads a blurb from our official review of the game. "Marvel's Avengers has some things to improve and some bugs to fix for sure, but the pure joy of slinging that shield, calling that hammer, and yelling 'embiggen' along the way was infectious, and I think you'll get a kick out of it too. Avengers Assemble, indeed."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you still playing Marvel's Avengers in 2022 or have you moved on to other games?