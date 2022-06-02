Amazon Restocks PS5 Consoles in an Unusual Way

Amazon announced a new PlayStation 5 restock this week, but this time, things work a bit differently. Instead of just scrambling in to get a PlayStation 5 only to find them already scooped up by scalpers or others who got in sooner, those looking to buy the console from Amazon now have to request an invitation to this buying event. Requesting that invite doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll be one of the people chosen to acquire a PlayStation 5, but it’s a unique authentication method regardless that we may see used again in the future.

To try your hand at getting a PlayStation 5 through Amazon in this manner, all you have to do is sign into your Amazon account and navigate to the PlayStation 5 (disc version) console listing. Instead of seeing an option to add it to your cart, you’ll see a button in its place that you can select to request an invitation. Selecting that puts you on the list for an invitation but doesn’t guarantee one.

“Invitation requested, thanks!” the new notice from Amazon then reads. “Next we’ll verify your account. Invitation depends on several factors, so we can’t predict wait times. If invited you’ll get an email with a link that’s valid for 72 hours.”

After you get that invitation, you’ll presumably be able to go right back to that page and purchase a PlayStation 5, assuming they’re still in stock. It’s unclear at this time if the system plans for a 1:1 ratio of invitations to in-stock consoles or if an invitation simply clears you of that hurdle but makes it so that you still have to wait for one to come into stock during this event.

In an explanation for this verification method shown in a popup prior to requesting an invitation, Amazon said it’s trying out this tactic to ensure only “genuine customers” get a shot at these consoles.

“Why Invitations? To ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item, we sell it by invitation,” Amazon said. “If invited to purchase, you’ll get an email when the item is available. Not all requests will be granted.”

It’s unlikely this will be a one-time deal, so expect to see these invitations return once more in the future as other restocks via Amazon happen.