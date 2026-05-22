One of the Best Co-Op RPGs Is Completely Free to Play for a Limited Time

When players are looking for a solid co-op RPG, there are a few different directions this could take. Some gamers want an old-school couch co-op that brings them back to the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance days. Others are hoping for an experience that captures the vibes of an in-person, tabletop RPG experience in a digital format. If you’re looking for a good mix of both, Sunderfolk is hard to beat. This tactical RPG offers both in-person and couch co-op options to play your way through a streamlined Dungeons & Dragons-style experience. And for a limited time, PC gamers can try it out entirely for free.

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Not long ago, Sunderfolk was available at a pretty deep discount via the Epic Games Store. Now, it’s Steam users’ turn to try their hands at the co-op RPG for less than full price. A lot less, actually. From May 21st to May 25th, players can download and play Sunderfolk via Steam entirely for free. This free weekend lets players experience the full game at no cost, and if you’ve yet to give this one a try, it’s the perfect opportunity to see if Sunderfolk has a place in your game night rotation.

Sunderfolk Offers Free Weekend for Steam Gamers Alongside Deep Discount

Courtesy of Secret Door and Dreamhaven

Sunderfolk is a co-op tactical RPG from Secret Door. While it initially launched as a couch co-op only title, the game recently leveled up in a big way through its massive 2.0 update. Since then, Sunderfolk has garnered even more praise from TTRPG fans looking for an accessible, DM-free way to play a solid turn-based RPG with friends. Designed to fit into your next game night, Sunderfolk offers smartphone controls or mouse and keyboard to suit your preferences and playstyle. Using a turn-based card system, Sunderfolk is easy to learn, but still engaging to master.

Throughout the ongoing Sunderfolk free trial, players can check out the game’s first four missions for free. But if you’ve been on the fence about committing to that $49.99 price tag to keep the adventure running, this free Steam weekend is a great opportunity to see more of what Sunderfolk has to offer. From now until May 25th, you can add Sunderfolk to your Steam library entirely for free and play it as much as you want. Once the free weekend ends on May 25th at 1 PM ET, you will need to buy a copy to keep playing.

Courtesy of Secret Door and Dreamhaven

As is tradition with free weekends on Steam, Sunderfolk will also be discounted throughout the trial period and beyond. From now until June 4th, Sunderfolk is on sale for 60% off on Steam. That means if you like what you see from the free weekend, you can get the game for good for just $20. And since you just need one copy to play the game in-person, that’s a pretty solid deal for your game night rotation.

Sunderfolk is available on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. It normally costs $49.99 at full price, with a limited-time Steam discount bringing it to $20 until June 4th at 1 PM ET.

Have you tried Sunderfolk yet? Will you be checking it out while it’s free this weekend? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!