Highly-Rated Single-Player Adventure Game Confirms PS5 Release for 2026

We’re about halfway through 2026, and I think it’s safe to say this year came in swinging with solid new game releases. Games like Pokemon Pokopia and Resident Evil Requiem delivered early hits, and Forza Horizon 6 gave us the first 90+ Metacritic rating of the year. With a lineup that packed, some great games have flown under the radar. That includes the 2026 installment in a long-running narrative adventure series, OPUS: Prism Peak. Now, it’s headed to a new audience with a pending PS5 release set for later this year.

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OPUS: Prism Peak released for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 in mid-April. At the time, it was a Nintendo console exclusive, and its 86 rating on Metacritic landed it among the top-rated games of the year so far. But given that Pragmata released around the same time, it didn’t get as much hype as its rave reviews might have earned it in a less crowded timeframe. Even so, it’s clear that Prism Peak delivers something special, given its high reviews on Steam and Metacritic. And thanks to its confirmed PS5 release, the game will soon be available to even more potential future fans.

OPUS: Prism Peak Sets 2026 Release Window for PS5 Edition

Courtesy of SIGONO Inc. and SHUEISHA Games

The OPUS series began back in 2015 with the mobile launch of OPUS: The Day We Found Earth. Since then, fans have been treated to multiple sequels across platforms, creating a beloved franchise of narrative-driven adventures. OPUS: Prism Peak is the fourth installment in the series, and it saw a few delays before finally releasing for PC and Nintendo Switch / Switch 2 earlier this year. But if reviews are any indication, this latest entry in the series has been well worth the wait.

OPUS: Prism Peak currently boasts a Very Positive review rating on Steam, with 92% of user reviews in the Positive range. It has also maintained its impressive 86 Metacritic rating, with a Generally Favorable 8.5 User Score on the platform. This makes it among the highest-rated games of the year so far, with praise for its haunting and resonant story and engaging photography mechanics. Clearly, if you enjoy a story-driven adventure title, OPUS: Prism Peak should be on your list. And if you prefer to do your gaming on PS5, that makes the upcoming PS5 version a great opportunity.

The PS5 version of OPUS: Prism Peak was officially announced with a new trailer on May 22nd. If you want to get a sense of the game’s cozy yet emotional vibes, you can check out the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Play video

As you can see, Prism Peak offers stunning anime-inspired visuals and an emotionally driven narrative. You play as a photographer who finds himself stranded in the Dusklands. There, he meets and begins traveling with a young girl with amnesia. Through the lens of your camera and your exploration of the island, you will uncover new mysteries that piece together the past while also seeking to forge a way home.

Though OPUS: Prism Peak is part of the broader franchise, these stories are each designed as standalone narratives. Though they do share themes and certain connections, each game is self-contained and can be played without going back to earlier titles first. So, you can jump right into the game when it arrives on PS5 later this year without needing to hit up the OPUS backlog first.

OPUS: Prism Peak is currently available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 for $24.99. A specific release date for the game’s PS5 edition hasn’t been confirmed, but is planned for 2026.

Does this look like your kind of narrative adventure story? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!