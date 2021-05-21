Big PS5 Exclusive Announcement for E3 2021 Reportedly Leaked Early

✖

A big, borderline huge, PS5 exclusive has reportedly leaked ahead of its E3 2021 announcement. E3 2021 is only a few weeks away, and while PlayStation won't be present with game announcements and reveals, its partners will, including Square Enix, who is apparently making another exclusive Final Fantasy game for PS5 in addition to Final Fantasy 16.

The report comes the way of prominent industry insider and leaker Navtra, who has provided accurate information before it was revealed and announced in the past, including information pertaining to Square Enix and Final Fantasy.

According to the leaker, fans of the series can expect "at least one more major Final Fantasy announcement in addition to updates on the currently announced stuff." Adding to this, the leaker notes the game will be a PS5 exclusive.

Unfortunately, this is all the leaker reveals. In other words, we don't know what type of Final Fantasy game it will be. What we do is it will be consequential, which means it could be another remake or Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, or whatever wild name Square Enix winds up giving the remake's second act.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, they've also gotten things wrong, like every leaker and industry insider. Further, not only is everything here unofficial, it's subject to change.

