Amazon Now Listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Delivery Date Status for Pre-orders

✖

In a sign that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are nearly here, Amazon has started listing delivery dates on pre-orders for the next-gen consoles. The news comes from @Wario64, who posted an image of a PS5 pre-order that now has a "November 12th by 8 p.m." shipping date. With just about a week to go until both of the new consoles launch, it seems that retailers are getting prepared to ship them out to gamers around the world! After months of hype, in just a short amount of time, players will be able to enjoy these new consoles for themselves.

The Tweet from @Wario64 can be found embedded below.

Amazon is starting to put delivery date status on next gen preorders pic.twitter.com/mAleVd9n2N — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 5, 2020

The start of this console generation has given gamers a much closer glimpse than previously possible into Sony and Microsoft's preparations behind-the-scenes. Whether it's updates to the Xbox user interface, or a new look for the PlayStation Store, fans have gotten to see things that would have been a surprise on launch day for previous consoles. On one hand, this might ruin the surprise a little, but on the other hand, it has also helped build hype, as well!

Earlier this week, a video showing a warehouse full of PS5 consoles leaked online. Clearly, everyone involved in the console launch process is getting ready for launch day. It remains to be seen how the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will perform when they release next month. While hype is strong for both consoles, the biggest first-party exclusive games for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available on their predecessors. As a result, it would not be surprising to see some gamers opt to wait until further down the line to pick-up a new system.

If that does end up being the case, it's hard to tell from pre-orders for both consoles, as they've been a bit difficult to obtain! For those that have been able to secure a pre-order, it's definitely exciting to see them getting ready to ship. Thankfully, all of the run-up to these launches is nearly at an end!

Did you manage to secure a pre-order for a next-gen console? Which system are you most looking forward to playing? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!