PS5 Video Showing Console Boxes In Warehouse Gets PlayStation Fans Hyped

A new video shows PlayStation 5 console boxes inside a warehouse, presumably ready to ship. The video was posted to Reddit by user Niza_Zombie_King, and it seems to have fans even more hyped for the system's launch next week! Interestingly enough, the consoles all seem to be the $500 Standard Edition of the PS5, as opposed to the $400 Digital Edition. Rumors have suggested that the Digital Edition might be much harder to come by than the Standard, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will actually be the case. In any event, it seems that Sony is quite ready for launch!

The video from Reddit can be found embedded below. The clip only lasts 10 seconds in length, but it shows an impressive number of consoles! Despite appearances, pre-orders for the PS5 have been quite hard to come by. Whether or not that will be the case post-launch remains to be seen.

It's not hard to imagine that the PS5 will be a strong success for the company, but there is a question of just how well the system will perform. Sony hopes to ship 7.6 million units before the end of March, which would be significantly better than the PS4's performance during that same time span. The PS4 has sold more than 100 million units during its lifespan, but analysts seem split on whether or not the PS5 hardware can manage to match or outperform those sales. While some predict that the PS5 will actually double PS4's lifetime sales, others expect a decline over the prior console.

It will be interesting to see what impact software might have on sales, as some of the PS5's biggest first-party titles are also releasing on PS4. The PS5 hardware will offer stronger graphics and quicker load times, but it's possible that some gamers will opt to purchase the PS4 versions and hold off on buying a new console until it's easier to come by.

Regardless of what happens, fans will have their answers in the very near future! PS5 is set to release on November 12th.

Which version of the PS5 are you planning on buying? Do you plan on buying the console this year?