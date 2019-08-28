This Huge Amazon Sale Can Score You a Free Toy or Board Game

Amazon is currently running a save $10 when you spend $50 promotion that includes 300 popular toys and board games. Many of these items were heavily discounted to begin with, and there are tons of items that are hovering at the $10 mark. What’s more, there doesn’t appear to be any restriction on how many times you can cross that $50 threshold and stack the discount. In other words, there’s a lot of fun stuff that you can get for free here (or, at the very least, cheaper than they have ever been in the past – ridiculously cheap in some cases).

You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts, but we’ve listed some gems below to get you started:

The list above represents a handful of items in the sale, so head on over to Amazon to shop them all before the promotion ends.

Speaking of toys, the highly anticipated Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 has finally launched. It’s a fully motorized, rotating barrel minigun that comes with a monster 50-dart drum that appears to be the largest that Nerf has ever produced.

We think it’s safe to say that the Nerf Elite Titan CS-50 is going to be the hot ticket Nerf blaster for the holidays, so the earlier you lock one down the better. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here on Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October and November respectively (make sure to stock up on D batteries).

