Amazon Prime Making 7 Games Free to Own for Limited Time
Amazon Prime is making seven different games free for the month of June via Twitch Prime. As an Amazon Prime member, you're automatically a Twitch Prime member, and the latter comes with free games every month. For the month of June, Amazon is giving subscribers seven different PC games for free. And as long as you maintain an active Twitch Prime membership, they are yours to keep and play forever.
That said, this offer is only available on PC, which means if you're on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or any other platform, you're out of luck. However, if you're a Twitch Prime subscriber and play games on PC, you can download the seven games below for free starting on June 1. And this offer will stand until the end of the month. After this, the games will return to their normal prices and be replaced with new freebies.
Below, you can check out every free game for the month of June, including trailers and descriptions of each:
Observer
Pitch: "What would you do if your fears were hacked? Observer is a cyberpunk horror game from Bloober Team, the creators of Layers of Fear. Play as an Observer, the new front line of neural police, as you hack into the jagged minds of the insane."
Project Warlock
Pitch: "Project Warlock is a first-person shooter that fans of Doom, Hexen, and Wolfenstein cannot miss. It serves you an exploding cocktail of bullets, spells, and monsters. Battle through 60 levels of nonstop action packed with bloodthirsty enemies and challenging bosses."
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
Pitch: "Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other hot Dads. You and your daughter have just moved into the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay only to discover that everyone in your neighborhood is a single, dateable Dad! Will you go out with Teacher Dad? Goth Dad? Bad Dad? Or any of the other cool Dads in this game? With minigames, sidequests, and a variety of paths and endings, Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is this year's most anticipated Dad-based game."
The Flame in the Flood
Pitch: "A rogue-like river journey through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Forage, craft, evade predators."
Forsaken Remastered
Pitch: "Scavengers from all over the galaxy have come to a dead Earth to loot the remains of the technology that can found in underground tunnels. You must fight your way past the scum of the universe. As you prepare for deadly combat, you are going to quickly learn that the future is... Forsaken!"
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Pitch: "Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is a cinematic adventure filled with action-packed platforming and creative puzzle-solving. Armed with only a Magic Marker, Max must confront evil at every turn in a hostile and fantastical world in order to save his kid brother, Felix. Join Max on his great adventure!"
Steel Rats
Pitch: "Wreck and ride in a visceral and ground-breaking evolution of the 2.5D action arcade genre, fusing destructive, octane-fuelled, motorbike combat and death-defying stunt gameplay, set in a visually stylized retro-future world. Switch between four unique characters as you wreak havoc!"
