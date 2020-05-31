Amazon Prime Making 7 Games Free to Own for Limited Time

Amazon Prime is making seven different games free for the month of June via Twitch Prime. As an Amazon Prime member, you're automatically a Twitch Prime member, and the latter comes with free games every month. For the month of June, Amazon is giving subscribers seven different PC games for free. And as long as you maintain an active Twitch Prime membership, they are yours to keep and play forever.

That said, this offer is only available on PC, which means if you're on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or any other platform, you're out of luck. However, if you're a Twitch Prime subscriber and play games on PC, you can download the seven games below for free starting on June 1. And this offer will stand until the end of the month. After this, the games will return to their normal prices and be replaced with new freebies.

Below, you can check out every free game for the month of June, including trailers and descriptions of each: