Amazon Giving Away 6 Games for Free, But There's a Catch

Amazon is giving away six games for free, but there's a catch. What's the catch? You need to be a Twitch Prime or Amazon Prime member. If you're a Prime member, you can download all six games anytime between now and the last day of May. Once downloaded, these games are yours to keep. These aren't free trials or demos, but free downloads. However, come June, they will be replaced with new free games and will no longer be available, at least not as freebies.

As you may know, Prime members get free PC games every month for nothing other than being a Prime member. Sometimes these games are great, sometimes less so. While the quality is inconsistent, what isn't is the fact that rarely does Amazon dish out any AAA games in the offering of any given month. It's usually smaller titles.

Anyway, below you can check out six free games for this month. Included are trailers and descriptions for each game, as well as information about how old each game is.