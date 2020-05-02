Amazon Giving Away 6 Games for Free, But There's a Catch
Amazon is giving away six games for free, but there's a catch. What's the catch? You need to be a Twitch Prime or Amazon Prime member. If you're a Prime member, you can download all six games anytime between now and the last day of May. Once downloaded, these games are yours to keep. These aren't free trials or demos, but free downloads. However, come June, they will be replaced with new free games and will no longer be available, at least not as freebies.
As you may know, Prime members get free PC games every month for nothing other than being a Prime member. Sometimes these games are great, sometimes less so. While the quality is inconsistent, what isn't is the fact that rarely does Amazon dish out any AAA games in the offering of any given month. It's usually smaller titles.
Anyway, below you can check out six free games for this month. Included are trailers and descriptions for each game, as well as information about how old each game is.
Snake Pass
Pitch: "Slither, coil and climb your way to the top of Haven Tor in this one of a kind physics-based, puzzle platform adventure from award-winning independent studio Sumo Digital!"
Release Year: 2017
Avicii Invector
Pitch: "Soar through vocal melodies, sweep each fade and attack every beat in 25 of AVICII’s biggest hits, in this enthralling futuristic rhythm-action experience – AVICII Invector."
Release Year: 2019
Urban Trial Playground
Pitch: "This new installment of the stunt bike racing series is moving the action from city streets, straight to the sunny and colorful beaches of California, mixing in even crazier tricks, flips and combos than ever before. It’s a game of speed, balance, and style!"
Release Year: 2019
The Little Acre
Pitch: "While searching for his father, Aidan travels to a strange new world. Lily - his heroic daughter - sets off after him. Fully voiced and with hand-drawn animations, The Little Acre is a lovingly crafted adventure developed by Pewter Games with Executive Producer Charles Cecil."
Release Year: 2016
Pankapu
Pitch: "Pankapu is a narrative action-platformer that takes place in the dreams of Djaha’rell, a child troubled by a tragic incident. Upgrade your skills, find new competencies, switch your Aegis in real-time in order to get rid of Nightmare's invasion."
Release Year: 2016
Fractured Minds0comments
Pitch: "Fractured Minds is an immersive artistic short game, exploring anxiety and mental health issues. Embark on a journey through the human psyche to experience the everyday challenges associated with these conditions."
Release Year: 2019
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.