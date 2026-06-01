Baldur’s Gate 2 Remake Reportedly in the Works

A remake of the beloved RPG Baldur’s Gate 2 is reportedly in development. Originally released in 2000 and developed by BioWare, Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn received stellar reviews at the time and has continued to be one of the most praised RPGs in history. While it’s perhaps now a bit overshadowed by its eventual sequel, Baldur’s Gate 3, a revamp of the second mainline entry in the series sounds like it’s now in the pipeline.

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According to PC Gamer, a remake of Baldur’s Gate 2 is now happening within Wizards of the Coast. The project is said to be helmed by Kevin Martens, who served as one of the lead designers of the original game at BioWare. Martens happens to already be working alongside Wizards of the Coast as he’s been developing the upcoming RPG Exodus at Archetype Entertainment. Exodus is set to be published by WotC, and clearly, the company has liked what it’s seen from the title enough to now tap Martens to bring back BG2 with a new remake.

While Baldur’s Gate 2 is the primary game in question that’s said to be getting remade, PC Gamer also claims that the original Baldur’s Gate could be getting recreated as well. This move would make a lot of sense, primarily considering that the stories of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate 2 flow naturally from one to the next. It’s not currently known just how vast these remakes of both games might be, but given that remasters of each launched back in 2013, it stands to reason that these new iterations could be quite extensive overhauls.

On a long enough timeline, Wizards of the Coast will surely push to have Baldur’s Gate 4 created. Whether or not this game comes about from Larian Studios, which worked on Baldur’s Gate 3, is hard to say, as the developer has since moved on to its new project, Divinity. In the interim, WotC seems to have decided that bringing back the first two games in the Baldur’s Gate franchise would be the best course of action for the time being, as this will surely help bridge the gap to the next mainline installment in the series coming about.

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