Half-Life 3 Reveal Reportedly Very Soon

The Half-Life 3 reveal is reportedly imminent if previous reports and a new leak are to be simultaneously believed. Half-Life fans have been waiting 22 years for Half-Life 3, putting the wait for GTA 6, The Elder Scrolls 6, and more to shame. Last year, it was reported by more than one source that Half-Life 3 was not only finally happening, but on the horizon, set to be a Steam Machine launch game.

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Fast-forward, and the backend of Steam has revealed that the Steam Machine’s welcome tour was added. Why is this relevant? Well, when this same thing happened with the Steam Controller, pricing and availability were announced a few weeks later, so the implication is that the Steam Machine price and release date will be revealed soon. The latter is confirmed for this year, while the former is expected to be at least $1000, if not closer to $1500. Whatever the case, if Half-Life 3 is indeed a launch game for the Steam Machine, then it’s going to be revealed alongside the machine’s release date and pricing announcement. In other words, we may be only a few weeks away from the reveal of Half-Life 3.

Half-Life 3 to Flop?

If Half-Life 3 ends up being a Steam Machine launch game, and an exclusive at that, it ultimately means the vast majority of those who want to play it won’t be able to play it. The Steam Machine is not going to be cheaper than $1000. Where it lands exactly remains to be seen, but $1000 alone is going to be enough to deter the majority of customers. To this end, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that, based on expectations — what you would expect Half-Life 3 to sell — it’s going to actually end up being a commercial flop for the pure reason it’s set to release on hardware that is not going to sell very well. And while many have waited for Half-Life 3 for a very long time, even if it’s not going to be a strong system seller for a system that costs as much as the Steam Machine is likely going to cost.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. We have no official information on Half-Life 3 nor any confirmation that a Steam Machine price and release date announcement is imminent. Naturally, Valve isn’t commenting on any of this, and we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to jump into the comment section with your thoughts, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.