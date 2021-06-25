Amazon Prime's Free July Games Revealed

A sneak peek at July’s Amazon Prime gaming content has revealed the six games that’ll be available for free next month through the subscriptions service. Headlined by Batman once again just as June’s games were, the six games free for Amazon Prime subscribers in July are Batman: The Enemy Within, Rad, The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Curse, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, and Portal Dogs. These games come in addition to the rest of the free content subscribers get such as in-game cosmetics, currencies, and other incentives. The free Amazon Prime games for June included a Batman game, too, so it shouldn’t be surprising to see another of them given away now. Batman: The Telltale Series was given away last month, and for those who finished it and remained subscribed to the service, you’ll be able to play the sequel for free in July through Batman: The Enemy Within. The games have been out already for a while now though, so you may find more to do in the other games available next month. You can find previews of each of those games below to prep you for what they’re all about whenever they’re given away to Amazon Prime subscribers in July. Remember that Twitch Prime subscriptions also net you these games since you’ve got Amazon Prime if you’ve got Twitch Prime, so be sure to get them that way if you’re more of a Twitch watcher than an Amazon shopper.

Batman: The Enemy Within “In this latest chapter from the award-winning studio behind Batman - The Telltale Series, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles,” a preview of the Batman game said. “The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman’s new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?” prevnext

Rad “Rad is a 3D action rogue-like set in a post-post-apocalyptic world, where humanity has faced armageddon not once, but twice,” a preview of Rad said. “Playing as a teenage protagonist, you must venture into the Fallow — an ever-changing, radioactive wasteland filled with unknown and unspeakable creatures. But humanity’s future comes at great personal cost, as the deeper you journey into unknown lands, the more you will expose yourself to gnarly toxins which will wreak havoc on your fragile human form. The fate of the world depends on you, your trusty bat, and whatever strange new abilities you gain as the world around you ravages your body — twisting and mutating you into something far less than human, but far more powerful. But forget all that — go grab that sweet bat and help save the world…or what’s remaining of it anyway!” prevnext

The Wanderer: Frankenstein's Curse “Experience the Myth of Frankenstein through the innocent eyes of his creature,” a preview of the Frankenstein game said. “Make decisions and change people's view that you will meet on your way. Now, the myth is in your hands, so how are you going to end it?” prevnext

Tales of the Neon Sea “Tales of the Neon Sea is a retro-style pixel-art adventure, set in a fully-realized cyberpunk cityscape where you will encounter innumerous items to investigate, curious easter eggs, and a whole cast of interactive NPCs,” a preview of the game said. “You must analyze every detail, and discover the truth that lurks behind the heavy mist. Take on the role of Rex, veteran cop turned hard-boiled detective. Investigate crime in a future cyberpunk world, where the magnificent sky city blots out the sun - but the neon lights never go out. Solve a strange murder case involving clues from a robot rebellion…” prevnext

Automachef “Welcome to Automachef, a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life!” a preview of Automachef said. “It’s time to engineer tomorrow’s kitchens, today!” prevnext