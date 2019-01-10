Amazon’s Post Holiday Warehouse Sale is On

Amazon Warehouse is one of the smartest ways to shop on Amazon because you can get mega discounts on products simply because they are lightly used (and “used” could simply mean that the packaging is damaged or an item has minor cosmetic imperfections). Plus, everything can be returned for a full refund just like any other Amazon purchase.

That having been said, today would be a very good day to give Amazon Warehouse a shot, because they are currently running a Post Holiday Event that slashes an additional 20% off a wide range of items that were already heavily discounted to begin with (the 20% bonus is applied at checkout).

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can shop the entire sale here, but make sure to check out the section on laptops and tablets, LCD monitors (this Samsung 4K model is an especially good option), and unlocked cellphones. They’ve also singled out the Netgear R6700 router and Wi-Fi extender for the sale, allowing you to upgrade your home network in a big way without paying anywhere near the full price. You can also get the Alexa-enabled Sonos One Speaker for $50 off or more.

To put things into perspective, at the time of writing a “Used – Like New” R6700 Nighthawk AC1750 Dual Band Smart WiFi Router sold by Amazon will set you back $50.09 after the 20% discount. A brand new version is on sale for $89.99 on Amazon (31% off), and the only difference between the two is some packaging imperfections.

Take advantage of the Amazon Warehouse sale while you can – sell outs are inevitable. You can check out the Amazon Warehouse FAQ here.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.