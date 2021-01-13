Among Us Developer InnerSloth Teases Future Plans

✖

InnerSloth's Among Us was easily one of the biggest surprises of 2020. While the game initially released in 2018, it gained major attention last year, when it became a breakout hit on Twitch. Suddenly, the game found the mainstream appeal that had eluded it, and its developer was caught off-guard by the newfound attention. With a new year ahead, InnerSloth is hard at work in its efforts to maintain that interest, and it seems that there are surprises that the company has yet to discuss publicly. In a new interview with GameSpot's Lucy James, InnerSloth's Victoria Tran touched briefly on the prospect of future revelations.

"We have some secrets in the works that I unfortunately cannot talk about," said Tran.

That doesn't give fans much to go on, but the prospect of more content should prove quite exciting. InnerSloth was clearly unprepared for the heightened interest in the game, and has changed quite a few plans, as a result.

"That was terrifying and amazing and wonderful and there is really no English word to make people comprehend how surprising and amazing it was," said Tran.

When it comes to success stories in gaming, it's hard to make any kind of comparison to Among Us. While plenty of games have found increased interest long after their initial release, that often happens when it's too late for a developer to take advantage. That has not been the case for Among Us, and InnerSloth seems to be in a good position to capitalize. The developer has laid out a number of future updates to the game, including a new Airship map.

As with any online game, however, maintaining interest could be easier said than done. Gamers can be notoriously fickle, and often move on to the next big thing, despite a developer's best efforts. It remains to be seen if that will be the case with Among Us, but with InnerSloth hard at work looking for new ways to improve the game, it seems likely that its success will continue for the foreseeable future.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

