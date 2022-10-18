Among Us Halloween Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Halloween is just around the corner, and Among Us players now have the opportunity to celebrate the holiday in-game. Developer InnerSloth released Among Us version 2022.10.18 today, which offers a handful of features related to the spooky season. Players can snag Halloween-themed Cosmicubes, or check out decorations in The Skeld and MIRA HQ. There are also bug fixes, and details about a free VR-themed cosmetic set to debut next month in honor of the game's release on Steam VR and Meta Quest. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

Fun Stuff:

Upcoming free VR Visor cosmetic drop! We've all been super excited about the new Among Us VR news: The game will be available on Meta Quest and Steam VR November 10, 2022! To commemorate the occasion, we'll be dropping a free VR Visor cosmetic from November 1 – 30, 2022 so make sure you claim it before it disappears! Careful you don't run into an Impostor while you wear one…



Halloween Cosmicubes have returned to the store – is it a trick? Maybe a treat? Be sure to get yours by October 31, 2022!

The Skeld and MIRA HQ are now decorated to celebrate the spook month – have fun!



Patch Highlights:

Chewie pet now matches the color of your Crewmate! Yay more flavor!

The map now shows your last location when an Emergency Meeting is called instead of where the emergency meeting is.

Added Screen Shake options for non-PC platforms

Temporary Accounts can now randomize their names on mobile.

Lobby names are now randomized in an effort to combat reports of toxicity using custom ones – we are actively working on creating game filters and further our reporting efforts in order to make sure you're able to play the games you want! Please be patient with us as we improve the game.



Bug Zone:

Please update your game if you've been experiencing Child Account issues, as we have been actively working on fixes for some bugs. If an update doesn't help, please reach out to us at our Help Desk !

Made Kick/Ban buttons easier to highlight in the lobby and during Meetings after players select "Play Again"

Fixed a bug where the Friends List – Request Permission button couldn't be interacted with in the Blocked Players tab

Players can now see the percentage completed within a Cosmicube

The Manage Account link can now be selected using a controller

[iOS/Android] Temporary accounts can now randomize their names

[PC] Fixed hitbox of the Manage Account link when using a mouse

[PC] Fixed a bug where the Kill cooldown wasn't ticking down when players ride on platforms/ladders



In keeping with the Halloween theme, InnerSloth has also revealed some merchandise centered on the holiday. Among Us fans can find Halloween stickers, shirts, a phone stand, and more at the company's official store. All in all, it looks like Among Us fans will have plenty to celebrate this month!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you going to check out the Halloween Cosmicube in Among Us? What do you think of today's update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!