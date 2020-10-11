Among Us Developers Considering Adding Guardian Angels to the Game

✖

Among Us developer InnerSloth is looking for new ways to make the game fun for players that have been killed off. Currently, a player that has been killed can return as a ghost to complete tasks, but they can't do much beyond that. Notably, they can't communicate with other players, as it would tip off the Crewmates about who the game's Imposters are. However, on Twitch's Weekly Gaming Show, InnerSloth's Forest Willard revealed that the team is actively looking for ways to get killed players more involved with the game, perhaps even in the form of "Guardian Angels" that can save other players from death.

"We’ve thought of a lot about [making ghosts into] Guardian Angels and stuff like that, but it’s a difficult thing to pull off but we’re definitely thinking about those sort of things," said Willard.

The role of ghosts in Among Us has proven to be one of the least enjoyable aspects of the game. InnerSloth did not elaborate on how the role of Guardian Angels might work, but it's interesting to see how the developer is looking for ways to improve the game. InnerSloth was planning a sequel to Among Us, however, those plans were cancelled, and the developer announced last month that it will continue looking for new ways to build-on the current version, instead. Some of these improvements include colorblind support, a new level, and more.

While Among Us released in 2018, interest in the game has exploded over the last few months. A number of streamers discovered and embraced the title during the coronavirus pandemic, and it has since become a very popular game on streaming platforms like Twitch. This has played a major role in the game's growth, and social media has been inundated with memes and artwork related to the game, as a result. In addition to improvements to the game itself, fans have been asking InnerSloth for a console port. As of this writing, nothing has been announced, but it seems like a distinct possibility, should the game's current popularity continue.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Among Us? What do you think of the concept of Guardian Angels in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!