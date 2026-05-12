Battlefield 6 Season 3 Update Is Live, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Season 3 of Battlefield 6 has today kicked off with the release of a massive new update for the game. Since launching this past year, BF6 has been losing a bit of momentum. While developer Battlefield Studios has continued to support the game with consistent updates, some players have argued that new content for BF6 is arriving at too slow a rate. Now, with Season 3, Battlefield Studios is looking to change this narrative by making some sweeping changes and important additions to the multiplayer shooter.

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Downloadable now on PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.3.1.0 for Battlefield 6 ushers in countless overhauls and refinements. In terms of new content, Season 3 has brought three additional weapons and the gigantic new map, Railway to Golmud, to BF6. A new battle pass has also been brought to BF6 that contains more than 100 tiers of rewards for players to unlock in the months ahead. Beyond today’s arrival of new features, Battlefield Studios is also planning to bring more content to the game over the course of Season 3 as part of a rollout that will happen in three waves.

As expected, the majority of this new Battlefield 6 update is centered around bug fixes and balance changes. Just about every aspect of BF6 has been refined in some way with this patch, whether it be tied to vehicles, guns, gadgets, or the game’s free-to-play battle royale mode, RedSec. This is undoubtedly one of the biggest post-launch updates yet for Battlefield 6, which means that the game’s meta has greatly shifted as a result of this patch. As such, you’ll want to take note of whether or not some of your own favorite weapons and vehicles may have been nerfed or buffed, as this could alter your own preferred playstyle.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Battlefield 6 with the start of Season 3, you can find the full patch notes for this Season 3 update attached below.

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NEW CONTENT

Battle Pass

Begin your reign in Season 3 with a new Battle Pass featuring 100+ tiers of rewards built for the war ahead. Unlock new hardware, weapon packages, soldier skins, XP boosts, and more as you progress from the Recruit Path through four themed paths on your road to becoming a legendary Warlord. Season 3 also brings a set of Battle Pass improvements, including updated navigation, corrected season celebrations, improved path presentation, and fixes to Battle Pass menu pricing.

Battlefield Pro

For players looking to unlock the full potential of the season, Battlefield Pro expands the Battle Pass experience with 25 Tier Skips, a +5% XP Booster, six instant unlocks, special Assignments, extra Challenge rerolls, an exclusive Vehicle Radio Station, access to a Bonus Path, and support for hosting up to 100 players in Portal. It is built for squads ready to go all in from day one.

New Map

Railway to Golmud: Battlefield 6’s largest map yet enters the fight in Season 3. This reimagining of a Battlefield classic delivers combined arms warfare at full scale, from a village in ruins and sweeping hills scarred by armor clashes, to a dense industrial site built for close-quarters combat, and a moving railway that squads must battle to control. On Railway to Golmud, infantry, ground vehicles, jets, and helicopters collide across a truly massive battlefield.

New Weapons

M16A4: An iconic Battlefield assault rifle joins the fight in Season 3. With fully automatic and burst-fire capabilities, plus a carry-handle option for iron sights, the M16A4 is built to perform in mid to short-mid range engagements.

L115: Precision meets stopping power with the L115, a deadly bolt-action sniper rifle designed for long to very-long range combat. Compatible with multiple attachments, it rewards players who can stay calm and land the shot.

RPK-74M: Built for sustained pressure at range, the RPK-74M brings controllable handling and dependable output to longer-range fights. With minimal recoil and a steadier feel than heavier alternatives, it gives Support players a strong new option for locking down the battlefield.

New REDSEC Modes

Ranked Battle Royale: Ranked Battle Royale Quads has arrived as the first step for competitive play in Battlefield 6, offering a new way to drop into REDSEC and compete for rank, rewards, and leaderboard status. Squad up, rise through the ranks, earn permanent rewards, and help shape the future of Ranked through BF Labs in Live. From Rookie to Master, and beyond in the Elite 250 leaderboard competition you can show off your skills and secure unique rewards. Read more here.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER

Added a slight delay before entering ADS locomotion from a standstill to allow small position adjustments without affecting the reticle.

Added bespoke third-person prone on back grenade throw animations.

Bipoding while being pushed up against a wall is no longer cancelled automatically.

Bullet impacts now leave visible decals on vehicle surfaces for improved visual feedback.

Corrected an issue that would prevent Soldier Training Paths from applying properly when Quick Customize was finished.

Corrected an issue where a player jumping from a moving vehicle would be seen as stuttering in third-person.

Corrected an issue where bashing through doors wouldn’t cancel the reload animation even after aborting the action, leading to the player being stuck in reloads.

Corrected an issue where drag and revive could sometimes fail to revive a player at the end of the revive sequence.

Corrected an issue where dragging and reviving would sometimes be cancelled when on uneven terrain.

Corrected an issue where player movement would sometimes be jittery when holding the fire button after firing a single fire weapon.

Corrected an issue where the player’s ragdoll would slide away if killed after they’ve fallen.

Corrected an issue where the soldier’s legs could be moving while standing still on a boat.

Corrected an issue where the weapon sometimes could be jittery when moving slowly in ADS while being prone.

Corrected an issue where upward camera shake from bullet hits could persist longer than intended and briefly affect player aim.

Corrected an issue where weapon flashlights and lasers were visible for spawning soldiers before the soldiers themselves were visible.

Corrected a performance issue in the Firing Range when large numbers of bullet holes appeared on glass surfaces.

Corrected an issue where iron sights could show incorrect green highlighting on squadmates’ weapons when using upscalers.

Corrected an issue where magnifier attachments could partially or fully block the view while aiming down sights.

Improve third-person soldier locomotion animations when moving on top of vehicles

Improved ragdoll stability when bodies come to rest on moving platforms such as vehicles.

Improved responsiveness and visual quality of entering ladders that start higher than the ground level.

Increased the Critical Assist window from 1.5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Jumping from a moving vehicle now properly inherits the velocity of the moving vehicle.

Optimised bullet decal updates to improve performance when many are visible at once.

Reduced memory allocation spikes during local light shadow updates.

Reduced visual artifacts around players and weapons when using FSR 4 Frame Generation.

Solved an exploit that allowed players to move faster while dragging and reviving another player.

Updated animations from breaking when entering water under certain conditions such as combat diving, sliding and sprinting for first and third person.

Weapons are now lowered while UI menus are open where firing is not possible, such as the Options menu or Commorose.

Updated the Engineer Field Specialization passive skills

Reduced the Devastating Impact repair reduction from -50% to -25%.

Reduced the Overheat Control Vehicle weapon effect from -50% to -10%.

Replaced the Vehicle Regeneration passive skill with a new Mine Sweeping skill. When learned, the Mine Sweeping passive skill will highlight mines in a 30m area around the player.

Netcode

Corrected animation stuttering when unmounting from bipod at an angle

Corrected an issue where enemy weapons could appear sideways and not properly aligned with their actual aim direction in certain states, such as while jumping.

Corrected an issue where first-person death animations would start with some delay which led to unclarity on the state of change.

Corrected an issue where first-person hit reactions could play when incoming bullets missed the player and passed behind them.

Corrected an issue where high latency players would not deal armor damage and not apply expected damage modifications.

Corrected an issue where projectiles could fire from the wrong position height during stance transitions under poor network conditions causing bullet hits to be rejected by the server.

Corrected an issue where some UI elements like the inventory would not be immediately hidden when killed

Incoming damage UI indicators now animate and scale based on the amount of damage taken, improving the clarity of rapid consecutive hits and making it easier to distinguish between low and high damage.

Reduced network bandwidth usage when switching state from “Alive” to “ManDown”.

Taking damage while aiming down sights now triggers hit reactions that move the weapon opposite to the direction of impact, improving damage feedback without interfering with the outcome of gunfights.

VEHICLES

Added previously missing “Activate Equipment Slot 1” to Transport Vehicle keybindings

Camera on light ground transports now pulls further out at speed to improve driving visibility.

Corrected an issue where some vehicles remained in a critical health state after being repaired, resulting in slower health regeneration than intended.

Corrected an issue where the first-person HUD range finder of the tank would visually interpolate to the actual distance when switching from third- to first-person

Corrected an issue where the player would be kicked off the Dirt Bike when doing a flip.

Corrected an issue where vehicle wrecks would not be destructible as intended.

Fixed issues where locking weapons could target vehicles while their flares were still active, resulting in a missed shot.

Jets and helicopters will now have an indicator on their HUD clearly showing whether or not they are currently being protected by below radar.

Angle & Zone Damage Rework

The angle damage model on tanks is being simplified to improve the ability to predict the amount of incoming damage and gauge your own survivability.

Additionally, the numbers have been tuned to reduce the most extreme peaks of damage, especially when firing at the rear of tanks. This will truncate the possible time to die within a smaller range.

Damage to turrets always deals 75% damage.

Damage to the Body of the tank always deals at least 100% damage.

Hits at a favourable angle from the side of the tank will deal 150% damage.

Hits at a favourable angle from the rear of the tank will deal 200% damage.

Weapons no longer deal different damage values to IFV, MBT, APT & AA Vehicles. Instead, MBT health has been increased to 1200 and APT health has been reduced to 800.

Reworking Regeneration Brackets

The healthy portion of armored vehicles will no longer be split into brackets. The critical health bracket, which previously prevented regeneration entirely, will instead slow regeneration substantially.

Regeneration delay increased from 6 seconds to 12 seconds.

Regeneration now continues to full health instead of only to the next health bracket.

Regeneration rate increased from roughly 5% per second to 10% per second.

While in critical health, regeneration is now slowed by 80% instead of being fully disabled.

Handling Changes

Updated all tracked vehicles with a new transmission and steering system, delivering smoother and more responsive acceleration, tighter and more consistent turning at all speeds, a smoother steering feel, and more effective handbrake turns.

Tank type vehicles are no longer immobilized by taking high damage (Anti Tank mines will still immobilize Tanks).

The ground vehicle boost bar is no longer emptied when interrupting boost.

Boost can now be re-applied even when the bar is recharging, except when it has been fully emptied.

Turret speeds for the MBT and IFV have been modestly improved.

Aiming in first-person and zoomed views in the tanks has been tuned to be faster and more responsive.

Vehicle Weapons

General Changes

Lock-on weapons now always do consistent damage, ignoring zones and angles. Zone and angle damage is reserved for weapons which are manually aimed by players.

Most land vehicle explosive weapons now have a minimum explosive damage of 20%. This does not increase lethal or total radius, but increases damage at the edges of explosive radius to make hits to kill more consistent.

The Aim-Guided Missile now deals 207-550 damage against tanks, 1000 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Air-to-Ground Missiles now deal 450 damage against tanks, 975 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

M1A2 SEPv3 and Leo A4 Weapons

120mm HEAT-MP-T Rounds now deal 210-560 damage against tanks, 1360 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

120mm HEMP-T Rounds now deal 180-480 damage against tanks, 1180 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Increased the inner blast radius of 120mm HEMP-T Rounds from 2 to 2.25 meters.

120mm APFSDS Rounds now deal 282-750 damage against tanks, 600 against helicopters, and 750 against jets.

Updated the M1A2 SEPv3 and Leo A4 Aim-Guided Shell to better control its effective range and overall performance, especially against aircraft.

Aim-Guided Shell beam-riding offset increased from 75 to 100 meters, reducing the rate of turning response.

Aim-Guided Shell engine time to live reduced from 1.25 to 1 second.

Aim-Guided Shell now experiences Drag after engine cutoff.

Aim-Guided Shell time to live decreased from 6 to 4 seconds.

Aim-Guided Shell turning rate reduced from 12.5 to 6 degrees per second.

Aim-Guided Shells now deal 235-625 damage against tanks, 700 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Remains lethal against soldiers within 2m.

M3A3 Bradley and Strf 09 A4 IFV Weapons

Increased all IFV Cannon Reload times from 2.4 to 2.75.

HEI-T Rounds now deal 10-30 damage against tanks, 100 against helicopters, and 150 against jets.

Decreased the IFV HE Rounds rate of fire from 200 to 180 RPM.

Increased the Drag of IFV HE Rounds.

AP shells now deal 23-60 damage against tanks, 100 against helicopters, and 100 against jets.

Decreased the APDS Rounds magazine capacity from 12 to 10.

Decreased the APDS Rounds rate of fire from 200 to 120 RPM.

Increased the IFV Canister Rounds magazine capacity from 12 to 16.

Increased the IFV Canister Rounds rate of fire from 200 to 240 RPM.

Lock-Guided Missiles now deal 390 damage against tanks, 845 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Light Rockets now deal 75-200 damage against tanks, 550 against helicopters, and 700 against jets.

RWS Gunner & Coax Weapons

Reduced minimum damage of RWS & Coaxial LMG from 21 to 19.

Reduced muzzle velocity of RWS & Coaxial LMG from 850 to 670 m/s.

Extended falloff start distance of RWS & Coaxial LMG from 20 to 25 meters.

Shortened falloff end distance of RWS & Coaxial LMG from 75 to 60 meters.

Reduced minimum damage (75+ meters) of RWS and Coaxial HMG from 30 to 24.

Reduced muzzle velocity of RWS & Coaxial HMG from 890 to 760 m/s.

Reduced the maximum spread and spread gain per shot of RWS and Coaxial HMGs.

Reduced the spread recovery rate of RWS and Coaxial HMGs.

Reduced the reload time of the Automatic Grenade Launcher RWS Weapon from 3 to 2 seconds.

Removed projectile velocity inheritance from the Automatic Grenade Launcher RWS Weapon. This will improve consistency when aiming from a moving vehicle.

Helicopter Weapons

Light Rockets now deal 23-60 damage against tanks, 225 against helicopters, and 330 against jets.

Helicopter Light Rocket area of effect reduced from 5 to 4.75 meters.

Aim-Guided Rockets now deal 50-132 damage against tanks, 320 against helicopters, and 460 against jets.

Helicopter Smart Rocket area of effect reduced from 5 to 4.75 meters.

Heavy Rockets now deal 94-250 damage against tanks, 300 against helicopters, and 450 against jets.

Helicopter Heavy Rocket area of effect reduced from 5.5 to 5.25 meters.

Attack Helicopter M41A7 TOW2 missiles maximum speed increased from 90 to 120 m/s. Ground vehicle TOW missiles remain at 90 m/s.

Removed projectile velocity inheritance from Transport Helicopter side gunner seats. This removes the need to ‘lag’ shots when firing from a fast moving helicopter.

Jet Weapons

Attack Jet Mk82 High Drag Bombs now deal 300-400 damage against tanks, 1080 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Fighter Jet GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs now deal 410-535 damage against tanks, 1455 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Vehicle Equipment

The Reinforced Plating Passive has been removed and replaced with Contingency Systems

No longer increases the damage resistance of the vehicle.

No longer increases the weight or reduces the speed of the vehicle.

When at low health, accelerates the cooldown of Countermeasure equipment.

Targeting Jammer passives have been improved

Targeting Jammers for the IFV & Mobile AA have their locking resistance increased from 30% to 40%.

Targeting Jammers for the IFV & Mobile AA no longer deactivate when firing.

Targeting Jammers for IFV & Mobile AA now deactivate when laser painted.

Targeting Jammers for IFV & Mobile AA now deactivate when using a lock on weapon.

Targeting Jammers for IFV & Mobile AA deactivation time increased from 4.5 to 10 seconds.

Counterfire Radar has been partially reworked

Now passively provides short duration spotting upon receiving damage. This short spot is not shared with teammates.

Can be manually activated in order to extend the duration of currently spotted targets, and share the spotting information with your teammates.

When activated, spotted vehicles are also laser designated for the duration.

Thermal Smoke Updates

Increased active duration by 3 seconds so it now matches the visual effect duration.

Now blocks the PTKM-1R Acoustic Sensor AV Mine from detecting the vehicle while active.

Reduced the cooldown of the Smoke Screen from 20 to 16 seconds.

The smoke will now deal moderate damage to nearby enemy infantry who remain within the cloud. This damage will also destroy C-4.

While remaining inside of your thermal smoke, all hits will be registered as minimum damage hits (75% damage).

General Equipment Changes

The IFV no longer has the laser designator equipped by default, it now shares a slot with the Mines Countermeasures & Smoke grenades.

The Mine Countermeasures, previously available only to the MBT & APT, is now available to the IFV.

The Mobile Command Centre Passive, previously exclusive to the APT, is now available to the IFV.

The Transport Helicopter now has the Improved Armor passive equipped by default. This functions identically to the Attack Helicopter’s version of the same passive, reducing the amount of damage taken from small arms fire.

Emergency Repair now heals over time instead of healing instantly upon activation.

Reduced the activation time of Projectile Intercept System from 1s to 0.6s on land vehicles.

GADGETS

Added a warning indicator for the PTKM-1R Acoustic Sensor AV Mine when the submunition launches.

Corrected an issue preventing the Supply Crate from resupplying soldiers inside vehicles.

Corrected an issue where deploying the T-UGS would always switch players back to their Primary Weapon instead of their previously equipped item.

Corrected an issue where the Incendiary Airburst could sometimes fail to properly detect and damage targets inside its burning smoke cloud.

Player-controlled gadgets, including the Portable Mortar, XFMG-6D Recon Drone, LTLM II Laser Designator, and the CSB IV EOD Bot, now only begin resupplying once the deployed gadget has been destroyed.

PTKM-1R Acoustic Mines and M15 AV Mines no longer trigger for Light Transport or Personal Transport vehicles.

Tuned the M18A1 Claymore detection arc to better match the visible laser beams.

Updated C-4 packs so they now deal 350 damage against tanks, 350 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Updated the M136 AT so they now deal 207-550 damage against tanks, 1000 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Updated the Engineers Supply Crate so it no longer has limited supply charges in standard Multiplayer, allowing it to resupply nearby vehicles indefinitely.

Updated the M18A1 Claymore fragmentation base close range damage from 65 to 50. Damage drop-off now starts at the edge of the detection arc.

Updated the Portable Mortar’s shot dispersion so it is no longer perfectly accurate at maximum range, with shorter-range bombardments now becoming much more accurate than longer-range bombardments once fully zeroed.

Updated the PTKM-1R Acoustic Mine so it now deals 480 damage against tanks.

Updated the RPG so it now deals 173-460 damage against tanks, 1035 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

M15 AV Mine

Damage against tanks has been updated to 390.

Deployment is now only blocked inside enemy HQs.

Increased the maximum number of mines that can be placed from 6 to 9.

Mines no longer despawns 3 minutes after its owner dies.

Now displays a warning when players attempt to place it in out-of-bounds areas.

Mines now glint at close range to help distinguish it from level props and debris.

SLM-93A

Base lock-on range has been reduced from 650 to 550 metres.

Damage against vehicles has been updated to 200 against tanks, 650 against helicopters, and 650 against jets.

Maximum missile speed has been reduced from 540 to 480 m/s.

9K93 IGLA

Damage against vehicles has been updated to 200 against tanks, 650 against helicopters, and 650 against jets.

Lock-on time has been reduced from 1.2 to 1 second.

Maximum missile speed has been reduced from 640 to 480 m/s.

Missile acceleration has been increased from 65 to 100 m/s.

M4A1 SLAM

Can now be triggered regardless of vehicle movement speed.

Damage against tanks has been updated to range between 199-363.

Now triggers a warning when players attempt to place it in out-of-bounds areas.

The mine now has a short arming delay before becoming active after placement.

MBT-LAW

Damage against vehicles has been updated to 240 against tanks, 520 against helicopters, and 800 against jets.

Initial missile speed has been increased from 30 to 100 m/s.

Maximum missile speed has been increased from 75 to 300 m/s.

Missile acceleration has been increased from 50 to 100 m/s.

MAS 148 Glaive

Updated the damage so it now deals 465 damage against tanks, 1007.5 against helicopters, and 1000 against jets.

Reduced the locking time from 1.8 to 1.4 seconds.

Increased maximum missile speed from 60 to 70 m/s.

Increased starting ammunition from 2 to 3.

LTLM II Laser Designator

Effect duration has been reduced from 20 to 9 seconds for both soldier and vehicle designators.

Laser Designator no longer reduces lock-on time for anti-air missiles.

Gadget now provides a consistent 20% increase to lock-on range across all locking weapons. This also applies to vehicle-mounted laser designators.

CSB IV EOD Bot

Mine Layer damage against tanks has been updated to 300.

Mine Layer no longer triggers on Light Transport or Personal Transport vehicles.

Mine Layer now glints at close range to help distinguish it from level props and debris.

Mine Layer stacking prevention radius has been increased from 1.5m to 5m.

The EOD Bot now self-destructs when its out-of-bounds timer expires, when control ends while out of bounds, or when pushed out of bounds.

Hardware Suppression System

Tweaked targeting behaviour so it can no longer target enemy gadgets through walls at long range, though limited wall penetration is still possible at closer distances.

Updated interception behaviour so it no longer detects or detonates grenades and M320A1 projectiles, but will still target launcher projectiles.

Updated maximum range back to its original value.

WEAPONS

Added a unique reload animation for the M87A1 Shotgun to prevent camera clipping and hand pose issues while aiming down sights.

Added Shotgun Speedloaders as a magazine attachment to the M87A1 and M1014.

Added the Magnifier as a shared optic accessory.

Additionally increased recoil for the high DPS automatic weapons, reducing their long and mid range capabilities and giving them outsized opportunity costs and making other weapons more attractive to use. Weapons most affected: SG553R, SCW-10, KV9, CZ3A1, SGX, TR-7, M4A1, M121 A2, VCR-2, M433, PW5A3, M123K, and GRT-BC.

Adjusted the PW5A3 reload animation to reduce clipping.

Adjusted the QBZ192 reload animation to reduce clipping.

Corrected an issue preventing the CZ3A1 SMG from mounting to surfaces.

Corrected an issue where a flash hider could remain visible on the SOR-556 Mk2 when no muzzle attachment was equipped.

Corrected an issue where some secondary sights were incorrectly placed in the customization menu, leading to clipping or being positioned in such a way that they were not properly visible.

Corrected an issue where the Canted Reflex was using the main sight reticle on several weapons.

Corrected an issue where the character’s hands could appear misaligned in first-person when reloading the SVK-8.6 while using the Bipod.

Corrected clipping issues with the M240L ammo belt when reloading with an ammo box.

Improved weapon light behaviour and on/off states when used while mounted.

Recoil for all automatic weapons has been slightly increased to compensate for the recoil compensation bug fixes that came out in Game Update 1.2.1.0.

Weapons can no longer be mounted while actively using an underbarrel grenade launcher. This does not affect using the weapon itself with a grenade launcher attached.

Reduced the amount of recoil reduction applied when using controller input so recoil behaviour is more closely aligned across control schemes, helping avoid a large handling advantage on one input over another.

MAPS & MODES

Added a new Assist Confirmed score event. When a downed player is eliminated in Strikepoint, all assisting players will now receive Assist Confirmed.

Corrected an issue on Manhattan Bridge where players were able to access rooftops meant to be inaccessible.

Corrected floating and intersecting spawns on Mirak Valley for Breakthrough, Conquest, and Escalation.

UI & HUD

Added a new Event tab showing all event-related content.

Added a new threat indicator for jets and helicopters that appears when a nearby enemy jet has your vehicle in its sights, helping pilots identify threats and take evasive action more quickly.

Added a new threat indicator that highlights incoming aim-guided missiles, improving pilots’ ability to spot and react to them.

Added an Air Vehicle “Below Radar” indicator on the minimap.

Added input buffering to reduce accidental ping cancellations.

Added names and biographies for characters and squads.

Added Seasonal Statistics to the Player Profile.

Corrected a missing icon for the Attacker’s HQ on breakthrough during the sector transition.

Corrected an issue where as an Engineer driving a tank, a request repair icon sometimes could be unintendedly visible.

Corrected an issue where Battle Pass paths with fewer tiers could appear off-centre on the page.

Corrected an issue where downed enemy players could remain spotted and visible on the minimap.

Corrected an issue where exiting Reward Details after a purchase celebration could trigger the Quit Game pop-up.

Corrected an issue where friendly request icons would not be properly visible on the minimap

Corrected an issue where requesting Ammo through the Commorose would not highlight players able to provide ammo.

Corrected an issue where selecting a soldier to spawn on from the deploy screen would not show their healthbar.

Corrected an issue where taking damage while remotely controlling a vehicle could cause Engineers to be incorrectly highlighted as repairers.

Corrected an issue where the “bleed out” timer icon for friendly downed players could freeze sometimes.

Corrected an issue where the “New” marker did not disappear after highlighting a new Weapon Package.

Corrected an issue where the chat window did not extend fully to the right edge of the screen when the Horizontal value was set to “100”.

Corrected an issue where the jet HUD sometimes moves unexpectedly when flying the jet.

Corrected an issue where the mouse cursor would not appear when EA Connect notifications were on screen.

Corrected an issue where the UI could disappear while customising favourite weapons.

Corrected Battle Pass celebrations so they now correctly match the current season.

Corrected inconsistent pinging when attempting to ping from the driver seat of many vehicles

Corrected the description for the vz. 61 20rnd magazine.

Corrected the descriptions for the 1p88 and SM Rifle Variable sight attachments.

Fixed an issue where out-of-bounds shaders were not appearing on the map or minimap.

Improved ping responsiveness and consistency across enemies, enemy objects, and neutral objects.

In our constant effort to reinforce our Anti-Cheat policies and Community Guidelines we are introducing a new warning system for players that act contrary to our terms and services.

Normalised tag and expiration timer sizes across store offers.

Removed location differences between the initial ping and the final placed ping.

Removed ping brackets from enemy world and map icons.

Removed the small square above the range finder in the tank HUD.

Resolved an issue that could display an incorrect price on BF Pro within the Battle Pass menu.

Resolved an issue that caused Weapon Mastery to display incorrect levels within the Loadout menu.

The Spawn Beacon no longer appears as contested in the deploy window after looking at a contested objective.

Update air vehicle HUDs to display velocity in knots instead of KPH.

Updated Battle Pass navigation to align with the Play screen update.

Updated class icons for better visibility across the in-game UI.

Updated Dog Tag tags to show the correct supported modes.

Updated ping timing so neutral objects are now pinged instantly, without waiting for single or double-tap input.

Updated the Concussion Grenade screens visual effect so that it is now in-sync with the gameplay status effect.

Updated the game credits.

Updated the Killcam damage log to now show damage dealt in the past 5 seconds instead of the past 3 seconds only.

Updated the ordering of 2.00x sights on multiple weapons.

Updated the ordering of iron sights on the M121 A2.

Updated the ordering of Mastery Weapon Packages for the GRTCPS, M121 A2, VCR-2, Mini Scout, SOR-300SC, DB12, vz. 61, CZ3A1, and M257.

Updated the ordering of the 3.00x Thermal Sight on multiple weapons.

Updated the Spawn Beacon so the amount of spawns available now are visualized with dots in the deploy screen next to the spawn beacon icon.

Updated the DVO LPVO cost on the GRTCPS, M121 A2, and CZ3A1 from 10 to 25 points.

Updated the yaw to be displayed in degrees instead of radians in stationary Anti Air and Anti-Tank Launchers.

Updated unlock criteria for Collection items to more clearly indicate when they can be unlocked through a store offer.

Updated weapon attachment costs and visual ordering across multiple weapons.

SETTINGS

Added a new Deadzones Draw Tool to the Controller Tuning options, providing an in-game overlay to visualise the currently selected controller deadzones and help with fine-tuning.

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4.1.

Added support for Intel XeSS 3.0 upscaling, including 3x and 4x Multi Frame Generation modes.

Added World and UI Brightness sliders to the HDR Calibration screen in Display Options.

Enhanced upscaling quality on PlayStation 5 Pro with support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution 2.

Implemented a fix intended to reduce instances of VOIP settings being re-enabled after an update.

PORTAL

Added radio tracks to the Portal music system.

Added Season 2 Battle Pass weapons and gadgets to Portal. New weapons cannot yet be customized with attachments.

Added support for Railway to Golmud in Verified modes.

Updated the Ammo Box so it now refills all magazines for primary and secondary weapons.

Updated the Ammo Crate so it now provides one magazine for primary and secondary weapons.

Corrected mismatched icon art for several weapon packages.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when loading an experience that spawned more than 3600 objects.

Fixed an issue in the Portal music system where setting music parameters for a specific player, squad, or team could incorrectly apply them to everyone.

Fixed an issue where 3D sound locations would not update correctly when using PlaySound or object movement actions.

Fixed an issue where PauseGameModeTime could set TimeRemaining incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where some sounds, such as alarms, could fail to initialise.

Fixed an issue where spectating did not work correctly after being eliminated in a Verified Battle Royale experience.

Fixed an issue where the Supply Bag resupply type provided no benefit. It now grants two magazines for primary and secondary weapons, along with healing at 20 health per second.

Improved how Portal measures script memory usage to more accurately account for script content, stack memory, dynamic allocation, and unresolved promises, helping prevent scripts from stopping earlier than intended.

Improved Portal error reporting when invalid action or value arguments are used, with reports now also showing memory usage and limits for clearer troubleshooting.

Resupply types no longer affect the number of rounds currently loaded in a weapon.

Updated EnableAllPlayerDeploy so it also applies to players who join later in the match.

Updated EnableAllPlayerDeploy so it now stops Backfill and Static bots from spawning.

Updated placeholder icon art for several weapon packages.

Updated the minimap ring of fire on maps available in Portal.

AUDIO

Added behavior that allows close enemy footsteps to sidechain duck the first person player weapon slightly, based on direction of the enemy.

Added distancing mix for Dirt Bikes.

Added dry fire sound effects for handheld and vehicle weapons when out of ammo.

Added dry fire sound effects for handheld and vehicle weapons.

Added transmission and mechanical throttle sounds for Tanks.

Corrected an issue in Breakthrough where Commander voice-over did not trigger when the enemy neutralised a friendly objective.

Corrected an issue in Domination where Commander voice-over did not trigger when the enemy captured a friendly objective.

Corrected an issue where the “destroyed” voice line would sometimes not play when a player destroyed a vehicle.

Corrected edge cases where footstep sounds could be more obstructed than intended when both players were in outdoor spaces with overhead cover.

Corrected edge cases where trigger release sounds could play after an empty mag reload if it was triggered by singleshot or burst fire modes.

Improved drag and revive sound effects in water.

Incoming Lock-On for vehicles now plays distinct sounds depending on whether you are being locked-on or painted by an enemy.

Increased the audibility of slide sounds.

Increased the volume of the Squad Ping sound effect.

Lock-on and painted sounds now gradually decrease in volume over time, reducing audio fatigue during extended encounters.

Updated missing explosion audio for the oil containers in Operation Firestorm.

Updated reload sound not playing for SOR-556 Mk2 when certain magazines are attached.

Updated the “Mission Ammunition Replenishment” sound when resupply from a support soldier interaction.

Updated the F97 Kestrel Jet passbys and fixed an issue causing only one variation sound effect to play.

Updated the Spot Ping to a more easily recognizable sound.

AI

Corrected a navigation issue that could cause Bots to get stuck while moving towards Objective B on Iberian Offensive.

Corrected an issue where Bots did not account for turning radius restrictions when driving multiple vehicles.

Corrected an issue where Bots did not account for weapon movement limits when using the side gunner seats in the Traverser Mark 2.

Corrected an issue where Bots using the MAS 148 Glaive and TRCRv2 Tracer Dart did not require line of sight, preventing them from targeting through the environment.

Corrected an issue where Bots using the SLM-93A could target incorrect vehicle types. It will now only target helicopters and jets, and can lock on more reliably to moving air vehicles.

Improved Bot navigation when using ziplines and hanging ropes across all experiences.

Removed a problematic navigation link that could cause Bots to get stuck while traversing a staircase close to Objective B on Manhattan Bridge.

REDSEC

PLAYER

Added a feature that allows players to abandon missions in progress. Missions can be abandoned by the player who started the mission and squad members now have the ability to request a mission be abandoned. Missions can no longer be abandoned once an enemy player is involved.

Added a new Assist Confirmed score event. When a downed player is eliminated, all assisting players will now receive Assist Confirmed.

Added Ranked Battle Royale Quads.

Corrected a netcode issue where network performance icons would be visible during cinematic sequences like the Battle Royale insertion cinematic.

Corrected an issue where broken animations could play when the Duos Jump Leader was controlling the insertion group.

Corrected an issue where muzzle flash video effects could appear when pressing the fire input while the scoreboard was open.

Corrected an issue where pings would not be placed correctly when pinging while in the REDSEC insertion helicopter.

Corrected an issue where players could be spawned outside of the ring using the Mobile Respawn gadget.

Corrected an issue where shadows could break if graphics quality was changed after the match had started.

Corrected an issue where weapon shadows were visible under the player during the Gauntlet fast rope insertion sequence.

Corrected and clarified a tutorial for the Second Chance mechanic.

Eliminated players can no longer place pings on the map.

Improved game performance by reducing frame spikes.

Rebalanced some end of round stats to better capture and highlight a player’s performance in Battle Royale.

Reduced damage taken from primary weapons while in the downed state by 20%, increasing the number of bullets required to finish a downed soldier by approximately 2 to 3.

Vehicle Containers are now highlighted for 60 seconds after the player picks up a vehicle keycard.

VEHICLES

Added the option for drivers to choose which radio station is preselected when entering a vehicle with the radio turned off.

Corrected an issue where the Scout Helicopter’s AA missiles would sometimes fail to spawn or track their target correctly.

Helicopters will now lose control when the pilot seat is unoccupied in Battle Royale modes only to limit the effectiveness of seat swapping.

Increased the XFGM-6D Recon Drone cooldown from 120 seconds to 240 seconds.

Replaced the M1A2 SEPv3 Coaxial 7.62mm LMG with the Coaxial .50 cal HMG.

Tanks now autospot on the enemy minimap from up to 300m away.

The M1A2 SEPv3 and the M3A3 Bradley’s LMG gunner weapons have now been replaced with Grenade Launchers.

The M3A3 Bradley’s Proximity Scan has been replaced with the Counter-Fire Radar.

Rebalance changes to the UH-79 Transport and Glider 96 Helicopters

.50 cal MG bullets are now affected by armour and deal a flat 30 damage.

.50 cal MGs now overheat in approximately 15 shots.

UH-79 minigun bullets are now affected by armour and deal a flat 20 damage.

UH-79 miniguns no longer cool down faster than in Multiplayer, and their overheat penalty is now three times longer.

Corrected an issue where the UH-79 was using the Multiplayer health value of 1500 instead of the Battle Royale value of 1250.

Increased .50 cal MG dispersion from 0.01/0.5 to 0.03/1.5 degrees.

Increased UH-79 minigun dispersion from 1.2 to 2.4 degrees.

STRIKE PACKAGES

Smoke Grenades used with Strike Packages such as Mobile Respawn and Artillery Strike can no longer be destroyed by gunfire.

GADGETS

Removed the zoom functionality from the XFGM-6D Recon Drone.

Battle Royale

Corrected an issue where Defibrillator charges could regenerate incorrectly.

Corrected an issue where T-UGS motion sensors could cause mission reward crates to flip over.

The MQ-9 in the UAV Overwatch call-in no longer attempts to flare incoming missiles.

Updated the Engineers Supply Crate so it can no longer be picked up after resupplying a vehicle.

C-4 Explosives

Can no longer pass through the front of safe doors.

No longer remains suspended if placed on a delivery van roll-up door before it is opened.

Now sticks correctly to the sides and rear of safes.

MAP

Battle Royale

Added Loot Detection to Battle Royale on Fort Lyndon.

Adjusted damage volumes and timings for when the ramp lowers on vehicle containers.

Adjusted the Counter Interception Mission in Battle Royale so it now spawns at a more reasonable distance from players.

Corrected a bug that allowed players to automatically pick up loot through walls.

Corrected a delay affecting ground loot spawn timing.

Corrected an issue that would prevent Anti-Vehicle drops from spawning due to looted Anti-Vehicle supplies in the area. When a tank is nearby the nearest Anti-Vehicle supplies are now marked to players.

Corrected an issue where improved loot was missing from class chests in the Defense Testing Complex 3 POI.

Corrected an issue where loot chests could appear open while still being interactable.

Corrected an issue where Tank hunter and Signal Hunter mission objectives would not be pingable.

Corrected an issue where the Safe locker glint highlight did not properly fade after it had been opened and all loot had been collected.

Corrected multiple issues where weapons could not be picked up from loot chests.

Corrected floating objects and collision to improve players navigation and traversal.

Corrected visual issues linked to destruction across the map.

Gas station explosions are now more dangerous to players in close proximity.

Improved Battle Royale loot distribution to better support weapon progression throughout a match.

Placing a Mortar in a safe no longer causes the safe to fall over.

The Box Truck has been renamed to the Explosive Ordnance Transporter and its loot pool has been refreshed to better counter vehicles and provide more explosive ordnance options.

Updated Anti-Vehicle Drop loot to provide more reliable counters to enemy tanks.

Gauntlet

Corrected an issue that could cause a user to become spawn camped on the Circuits mission in Gauntlet.

Corrected an issue where dead player bodies could block the ability to pick up mission objects.

Corrected an issue where the Decryption mission pickup would immediately snap to terrain when picked up.

UI & HUD

Squad member colors are now correctly reflected in the world log.

Corrected an issue where objective icons would sometimes be disabled too early.

Corrected an issue where incorrect in-world item icons could appear after pinging weapons.

Corrected a typo in the HUD label for the VL-7 Strike Package.

Changed the visuals of the “repair tool required” prompt for locked safes.

Battle Royale

Corrected an issue where the Squad Eliminated message would show only briefly for the second place team.

Updated Recon Drone weapon names for better clarity on the killcard.

Updated the description for the Hazmat Breacher field upgrade’s VL-7 Breaching Launcher.

Gauntlet

Corrected a bug where the pause menu would cause the overhead camera to appear during a Gauntlet mission brief, as well as the mission brief overlaying in the Player Profile tab.

AI:

Improved AI traversal across multiple areas of Fort Lyndon.

AUDIO

Added new sound effects for Kill Confirmed and Assist Confirmed.

Corrected a bug where the menu arrive sound could be heard when opening the Commorose in Battle Royale.

Corrected an issue where Armor Plate sound effects did not always play consistently when plates were dropped onto the ground.

Polished Armor Plate pickup and drop sound effects to give them a more distinct and satisfying tone.

Removed erroneous Handler lines from the Decryption Mission.

PROGRESSION