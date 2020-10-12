Among Us: Low-Cost Cosplay Brings the Crew to Life and Also Death

✖

When it comes to the popular video game Among Us, cosplay is a relatively simple affair given the uncomplicated designs of the various crew. It's basically just the same characters with different colors, after all. Even so, when it comes to cosplay, the popular Thailand-based "Lowcostcosplay" has a certain way of bringing costs down to practically nothing -- this time with the use of his butt and toes.

No, really, his butt and toes. You can check it out below, but the short version is that he uses his toenails to stand in for the visors of the crew and his butt as the bone for a dead crewmate. Neither set is particularly NSFW, but if you're not looking to check out the barely-covered backend of a person, the dead crewmate cosplay maybe isn't for you. (This sort of thing is fairly typical for this cosplayer as the "low cost" usually involves using his own body in some unusual way.)

View this post on Instagram Lonelyman and his toes #lowcostcosplay #toes #amongus #art A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Sep 21, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram Lonelyman and his bone #lowcostcosplay #amongus #art A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Oct 5, 2020 at 6:49am PDT

Among Us is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think of Among Us? How do you feel about the above low-cost cosplay? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!