Dragon Ball Goes "Low Cost" With NSFW Cell Cosplay

✖

One of the biggest villains that fans are waiting to see within the franchise of Dragon Ball is most assuredly the nightmarish creation of Dr. Gero in Cell, but one fan has found a rather unique way to bring back the big Z villains with a "not safe for work" cosplay that is definitely able to save some cash for the creator! Cell had three different forms, with his second thought of as the "goofiest" as it didn't have the ferocity of either the first or the third but still did some serious damage to the Z Fighters overall!

Nearly all of the Dragon Ball villains have come back in some form or fashion, with Dragon Ball Super getting the ball rolling by bringing Freeza back to life long after his death on Earth at the hands of Future Trunks and his sword. With Majin Buu having two halves that are now good (in Fat Buu and Uub) and Androids 17 and 18 proving to be some of the strongest allies that Goku and company have in their roster, redemption is a key factor of Akira Toriyama's franchise. Whether or not Cell would actually turn to the light side if he were brought back to life is another question all together!

Instagram Cosplayer Low Cost Cosplay shared this hilarious take on Cell's second form, which had ballooned to insane lengths in order to kill both Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and the world, but was ultimately halted thanks in part to Goku and his ultimate sacrifice:

View this post on Instagram Lonelyman and his butt #lowcostcosplay #dbz #butt #art A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Sep 15, 2020 at 5:46am PDT

The Moro Arc has caused a number of Dragon Ball fans to recollect the events of the Cell Saga, specifically following the ancient wizard absorbing one of his henchman to take on an appearance that looks eerily similar to that of the final form of Dr. Gero's ultimate creation. It will be interesting to see if Cell is actually able to return to the Dragon Ball franchise, considering most villains have found their way back to life within the series!

What do you think of this hilarious "NSFW" cosplay? Do you see Cell making a comeback in the future of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!