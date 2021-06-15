Among Us Update Live With New Features and Big Upgrades

✖

A new Among Us update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices, and as the official patch notes reveal, it's pretty big. Most notably, the update, which drops on the game's anniversary, adds 15-player lobbies. Bolstering this is an improved art style, six new crewmate colors to choose, mobile controller support, a new kill screen meeting menu with a help indication on who died between rounds, and most importantly, the ability to honk the horn of The Airship.

As you would expect, the update also comes with a variety of bug fixes, or more specifically, six different bug fixes, thought nothing too major or noteworthy. Meanwhile, there's still no word of when the game will hit PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Below, you can check out the update's complete patch notes, courtesy of developer Inner Sloth:

Patch Notes:

An improved art style (subtle, but cleaner and easier for us to animate) - 4K BEAN GRAPHICS ARE THE FUTURE.

6 brand new colors: Tan, Gray, Banana, Rose, Maroon, and Coral -- I have seen absolute blood baths in the comments section of people claiming Rose and Banana for their mains. Be safe out there. The pastel stans are thirsty for their cute colours, and rightfully so. (Also I know these colours are not super colourblind friendly - we want to move away from colours being the main way people identify Crewmates, so hang tight!)

Mobile controller support -- Yay!

A new kill screen meeting menu that indicates who died between rounds -- Yeah that's right I know you don't keep track of who dies!! This is a call out to you Steve. (I don't know a Steve but whoever is named Steve must be really freaked out right now.)

Ability to honk horn added to The Airship. If you have the “Stabilize Steering” task, bop the horn to honk it. Most impotant update in my humble opinion.

Big Fixes: The shop works in multiple languages again Right Hand Man skin kill animation makes the WEEEEH sound again Kick/Ban icon remains persistent on screen if chat is open after voting ends Made it more clear you can change the chat type (Free Chat VS Quick Chat) in the game settings if you are logged in Various localization fixes Players will stop moving when meetings are called



Among Us is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.