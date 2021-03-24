Among Us Reveals Free Unicorn Hat

✖

Earlier today, Among Us developer InnerSloth revealed that the game's new Airship map will be accompanied by new hat options for players to wear in the game. The announcement was made alongside a "hat" that looks like a pair of angry eyebrows. Now the developer has revealed an additional free hat that will give the player a snazzy unicorn horn and mane! These new hats don't seem to add anything to the game other than some fun style options, but it seems like a safe bet that they'll become a common sight once the new update releases at the end of the month.

An image of the unicorn hat can be found in the Tweet from the game's official Twitter account embedded below.

more sneak peek at new hats!! ✨ UNICORN ✨ pic.twitter.com/AFf2l7L2SJ — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 23, 2021

It has been a long wait for fans looking forward to the game's Airship update, but an end is nearly in sight. The new map will release on March 31st, alongside a number of additional changes, including new tasks, ladders, an account system, the ability to choose a starting room, and more. InnerSloth is a fairly small developer, so it may have taken a bit longer than some fans would have liked, but hopefully the wait will prove worth it for most fans of the game! With just a few days to go until the update drops, it's possible that more hat reveals might come prior to the release!

While Among Us initially released in 2018, the game did not find significant mainstream success until last year. When Twitch users began streaming the game, it inspired a much bigger audience to check out Among Us, as a result. InnerSloth was originally planning to make a sequel to the game, but those plans were shelved following its newfound success. Instead, the developer has opted to add the planned content into the current version.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also release on Xbox platforms later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

