Among Us Shares Update on PS4 and Xbox One Versions

Among Us developer InnerSloth announced last year that the game will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms, but it currently remains exclusive to Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. InnerSloth has been quietly working on these versions of the game, and today, the official Twitter account offered a brief update on all things Among Us. Sadly, it seems that there is still no launch date to announce for PlayStation or Xbox. That will likely prove disappointing for players that have been waiting patiently for these ports, but hopefully the game will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future!

The Tweet from InnerSloth can be found embedded below.

hey beans im on vacation this week!! this means less social media updates, but here's an overview while im gone: - team is working on the next big update(!!)

- no xbox/ps launch date yet

- if u have game issues email support@innersloth(.)com

- yell at me if i work this week pls — Among Us 🏝️ on vacation!! dont let me work!! (@AmongUsGame) August 2, 2021

Fans should keep in mind that InnerSloth is a fairly small developer, and the team was very much taken aback by the game's massive surge in popularity. While Among Us' updates have not come fast enough for some fans and streamers, the team is clearly working hard to offer new content to keep current players invested and bring in new audiences.

Of course, it's worth mentioning that the coronavirus pandemic has also led to a lot of headaches for the video game industry. This year has seen a number of games delayed as a direct result, as many developers have struggled to work remotely on games. It's impossible to say if the pandemic has had a significant impact on InnerSloth, but a lot of developers have been struggling this year, so fans will just have to be patient in the meantime!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox in the near future. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

