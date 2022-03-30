Among Us VR News Teased for Meta Quest Event

Among Us developer InnerSloth will be part of the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase event, the studio announced this week. The event itself is scheduled to take place on April 20th where we’ll see the Meta Quest – formally known as Facebook’s Oculus Quest – talking about VR projects alongside various developers. That’ll include something about Among Us VR, InnerSloth confirmed this week, though all we know for now is that we’re at least guaranteed “new bean footage.”

The Among Us VR presentation was confirmed over on social media by the Twitter account associated with the virtual reality version of the game. A specific time during which the Among Us VR content will be shown wasn’t given, so those interested will simply have to tune into the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on April 20th at 10 a.m. PST to see what’s happening.

https://twitter.com/AmongUsVR/status/1509246645132746755

Among Us VR was officially announced late last year during The Game Awards 2021 with a trailer and an announcement post from InnerSloth sharing a bit more about the project. It’ll function much like Among Us currently does on all the platforms it’s currently available on except this new version will of course be played via VR peripherals.

“This new 3D experience will place you and our suspicious spacebeans in the heart of the Skeld, with all of the core mechanics of teamwork and betrayal you know and love,” the announcement from InnerSloth shared last year explained. The VR edition will continue to support the multiplayer experience too, of course! Now you can really have an emergency meeting together. (Note: VR version won’t be compatible with the original Among Us game, so you’ll only be able to play against other VR beans.)”

https://mobile.twitter.com/MetaQuestVR/status/1509213972607614980The Meta Quest social accounts announced the plans for the next gaming showcase event on Wednesday as well. Other games that’ll be present there during the event weren’t mentioned in the announcement post, but we’ll likely see more studios sounding off about their involvement prior to the event itself.