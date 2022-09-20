Among Us x Hololive Collaboration Released

The latest Among Us collaboration is now live, giving players the opportunity to snag a large number of new cosmetics based on various VTubers from hololive productions. The Among Us x hololive Cosmicube was added as part of version v2022.9.20, and it costs 110 Stars. The Cosmicube will only be available through December 20th, so fans interested in purchasing it have a few months to do so before the promotion comes to an end. The Cosmicube will include access to the following cosmetic items:

Ayunda Risu Outfit

Ayunda Risu Hat

Gawr Gura Outfit

Gawr Gura Hat

Houshou Marine Hat

Houshou Marine Outfit

Inugami Korone Outfit

Inugami Korone Hat

Moona Hoshinova Outfit

Moona Hosinova Hat

Nekomata Okayu Outfit

Nekomata Okayu Hat

Ookami Mio Outfit

Ookami Mio Hat

Shirakami Fubuki Outfit

Shirakami Fubuki Hat

Usada Pekora Hat

Usada Pekora Outfit

Watson Amelia Outfit

Watson Amelia Hat

No Thoughts Visor

Sweepy Visor

Smug Aura Visor

Ah. Visor

Hmph! Visor

Teehee! Visor

Bored Now Visor

Nudge-Nudge Visor

Marine's Eyepatch Visor

Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor

According to the game's official website, once players have purchased the Cosmicube, they will have access to these cosmetic items permanently. So far, reception to the new update seems overwhelmingly positive, with many fans sharing their excitement about adding this batch of cosmetics to the game's current line-up. In the past, Among Us has offered a number of character skins, including Master Chief, Ratchet and Clank, and Ghostface from Scream. These types of collaborations have proven to be exciting additions to the game, even if they don't have any impact on the actual gameplay; some of them might even convince newcomers to check out Among Us! Hopefully the team at InnerSloth will continue to find enjoyable new skins to add to the game.

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you going to check out this new Cosmicube in Among Us? What kind of collaboration would you most like to see next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!