Among Us x Hololive Collaboration Released
The latest Among Us collaboration is now live, giving players the opportunity to snag a large number of new cosmetics based on various VTubers from hololive productions. The Among Us x hololive Cosmicube was added as part of version v2022.9.20, and it costs 110 Stars. The Cosmicube will only be available through December 20th, so fans interested in purchasing it have a few months to do so before the promotion comes to an end. The Cosmicube will include access to the following cosmetic items:
- Ayunda Risu Outfit
- Ayunda Risu Hat
- Gawr Gura Outfit
- Gawr Gura Hat
- Houshou Marine Hat
- Houshou Marine Outfit
- Inugami Korone Outfit
- Inugami Korone Hat
- Moona Hoshinova Outfit
- Moona Hosinova Hat
- Nekomata Okayu Outfit
- Nekomata Okayu Hat
- Ookami Mio Outfit
- Ookami Mio Hat
- Shirakami Fubuki Outfit
- Shirakami Fubuki Hat
- Usada Pekora Hat
- Usada Pekora Outfit
- Watson Amelia Outfit
- Watson Amelia Hat
- No Thoughts Visor
- Sweepy Visor
- Smug Aura Visor
- Ah. Visor
- Hmph! Visor
- Teehee! Visor
- Bored Now Visor
- Nudge-Nudge Visor
- Marine's Eyepatch Visor
- Haha What Could Be Wrong? Visor
According to the game's official website, once players have purchased the Cosmicube, they will have access to these cosmetic items permanently. So far, reception to the new update seems overwhelmingly positive, with many fans sharing their excitement about adding this batch of cosmetics to the game's current line-up. In the past, Among Us has offered a number of character skins, including Master Chief, Ratchet and Clank, and Ghostface from Scream. These types of collaborations have proven to be exciting additions to the game, even if they don't have any impact on the actual gameplay; some of them might even convince newcomers to check out Among Us! Hopefully the team at InnerSloth will continue to find enjoyable new skins to add to the game.
Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.
Are you going to check out this new Cosmicube in Among Us? What kind of collaboration would you most like to see next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!