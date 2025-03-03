Amouranth Releases Raw Video of Alleged Home Invasion Robbery at Gunpoint

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as Amouranth, has released a new, raw video of an alleged home invasion that ended in one person shot and the Internet celebrity in the hospital. Late last night, Siragusa took to social media platform X and posted “I’m being robbed at gunpoint.” In the comments of the post, Siragusa noted she “shot one of them” after three gunmen pulled her out of bed and demanded crypto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Siragusa then posted a photo from her driveway where police can be seen en masse outside of the gate to her home, flashing lights on. Siragusa alleges that the police force that arrived included a SWAT team. She also posted a video of this.

“I’m covered in blood but only some of it is mine I’ll update y’all later but I’m safe now,” said Siragusa. “Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence.”

All of this information was shared overnight between March 2 and March 3. Since then, Siragusa took to X again and revealed a video of the alleged incident, or at least a part of it.

“3 gun men. He screams ‘I got shot I got shot’ after. I’m not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence,” said Siragusa. “They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I Learned how to do in boxing, blood was streaming down my head and my hands where beat brown. They brought duct tape and masks and were armed with handguns.

3 gun men



He screams “I got shot I got shot” after



I’m not supposed to post the scene itself, nor the casing which are now evidence



They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me the pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms… https://t.co/kVlRJGWalx pic.twitter.com/vUSUVarobk — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

In the replies to the post, Siragusa posted further evidence of the home invasion, including a kicked-in bedroom door. She also notes a trail of blood left on the driveway is going through forensic testing.

As noted, Siragusa was taken to the hospital after the incident but has since confirmed she is okay following “a lot of bleeding.” There has been no word from police, and it is unclear if the three gunmen got away. Amouranth notes one was shot by her, but that is all that has been revealed about their status.