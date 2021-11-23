The Analogue Pocket Finally Has a Release Date

Retro gaming enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for a long time for the Analogue Pocket, but an end is nearly in sight. Today, Analogue announced that the handheld video game system will begin shipping out to buyers on December 13th! The news comes after multiple delays for the system, which Analogue attributed to the global shortage of semiconductors. The system was initially meant to release back in May, before getting pushed to October, and then again to December. Pre-orders for the system opened in August of 2020, so it’s safe to say that fans are ready and eager to get their hands on it!

Analogue’s Tweet announcing the release can be found embedded below.

Analogue’s website states that systems should arrive between December 14th and the 30th. Since many tend to travel during the holiday season, Analogue is offering buyers the chance to delay shipment into the new year. Buyers are also advised to let the company know of any address changes, as that might have changed over the last 15 months.

For those unfamiliar with the Analogue Pocket, the handheld system is compatible with game cartridges that released for the original Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. Analogue also offers separate attachments allowing for the use of Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket/Color, and Atari Lynx cartridges; there’s even a Nintendo Switch-inspired dock for TV play! All things considered, it’s looking like the ideal way to revisit a bunch of classic games!

Given the handheld’s versatility, it’s easy to see why the Analogue Pocket is such a hot item. Now that the system is finally shipping, it will be interesting to see when Analogue opens up more pre-orders. The company has previously indicated that more systems will be made available, but it’s not clear exactly when that might happen. Considering how difficult it’s been for companies like Sony and Microsoft to get semi-conductors, it’s not surprising that Analogue has similarly struggled. For now, retro gamers will just have to keep waiting patiently, but at least the first batch of Analogue Pocket systems are finally on their way out!

