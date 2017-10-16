Analogue Reveals the Super Nt, the World’s Finest Modern Super Nintendo

Analogue, the company responsible for manufacturing the world’s finest (and most expensive) modern NES, has now turned its sights on the SNES. Introducing the Analogue Super Nt, the world’s finest modern Super Nintendo, which will enable you to play all of your SNES or Super Famicom games on the big screen with no lag, and no compromises. From the official announcement:

“A reimagining of perhaps the greatest video game system of all time. Engineered with an FPGA. No emulation. 1080p. Zero lag. Total accuracy. The Super Nt is not a plug n’ play toy. It is the definitive way to explore Nintendo’s 16-bit era. Compatible with the 2,200+ SNES and Super Famicom game cartridge library. Explore and re-live one of the greatest video game systems of all time with no compromises.”

The use of this cutting-edge FPGA (field-programmable gate array) enables this little piece of hardware to configure itself to natively play SNES games perfectly. It also enables the console read your original cartridges and process the video signal in a variety of ways. Feel free to tinker with aspect ratios and screen filters, and for once, experience your 16-bit favorites in 1080p without all of the gross artifacts.

So what about the price? The original Nt mini cost $450. For the Super Nt, Analogue has kept the same cutting edge technology, and introduced some cheaper materials. You can snag this bad boy for $190, and pre-orders are live on Analogue’s store.

“This isn’t some cheap, flimsy plastic enclosure,” Analogue’s Chris Taber says. “It’s designed and built like a tank. It’s going to last you forever. We’re super proud of being able to get the price under $200.” You’ll also have to buy your own controllers, or break out your original SNES controllers from the attic. When you buy your controllers, consider the color! The Super Nt will come in four color variations. We like the transparent model the best.

We’ll be hoping to go hands on with the Super Nt as soon as we can. As soon as we’re able, we’ll provide our impressions and let you know whether it’s worth the investment. Stay tuned!