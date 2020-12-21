Animal Crossing Fans Are Celebrating Isabelle's Birthday, Even Though Nintendo Isn't

Everyone in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an in-game birthday, and December marks the occasion for Isabelle, one of the most beloved characters from the Nintendo Switch title. The Animal Crossing franchise has been around since 2001, but Isabelle wouldn't make her first appearance until 2012's Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Over the last eight years, the character has quickly becoming something of a mascot for the series, which even led to her appearing in other Nintendo games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8. Unfortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't really have anything going on for the character's birthday today, and the game doesn't allow players to give the character any gifts. That hasn't sat well with some Animal Crossing fans, who took to social media to share their love for Isabelle!

Is Isabelle one of your favorite Animal Crossing characters? Are you still playing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Isabelle!