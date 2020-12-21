Animal Crossing Fans Are Celebrating Isabelle's Birthday, Even Though Nintendo Isn't
Everyone in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an in-game birthday, and December marks the occasion for Isabelle, one of the most beloved characters from the Nintendo Switch title. The Animal Crossing franchise has been around since 2001, but Isabelle wouldn't make her first appearance until 2012's Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Over the last eight years, the character has quickly becoming something of a mascot for the series, which even led to her appearing in other Nintendo games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8. Unfortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't really have anything going on for the character's birthday today, and the game doesn't allow players to give the character any gifts. That hasn't sat well with some Animal Crossing fans, who took to social media to share their love for Isabelle!
Happy birthday to little miss Isabelle! Sorry this game won't acknowledge it like it SHOULD >:( #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/In7p58eNkx— 🎄🦌 boudolph the golden reindeer 🦌🎄 (@bouquet543) December 21, 2020
the worst thing that nintendo has done is not allowed us to celebrate isabelle’s birthday— Anna Hutcheson,,! (@yagrlalmighty) December 21, 2020
Pretty sad they didn’t do anything for Isabelle’s birthday in new horizons :(— Cass (^._.^)ﾉ (@doodlebandits) December 21, 2020
SECRET SANTA WITH FRIENDS :^)
we went to resident services to celebrate isabelle’s birthday cause doesnt get a party so we made one ourselves 🎉🎉 i luv y’all pic.twitter.com/1AEWKtmeEi— lindsi (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵) (@candiedlinds) December 21, 2020
omg i didn’t realize it was isabelle’s bday today,, happy birthday isabelle!!! i love you 🥺💛🎂 pic.twitter.com/yYA3216Kfd— julie ☁️ (@hiimizu) December 20, 2020
✨HAPPY BIRTHDAY ISABELLE 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Ly1kEmuvSe— ✨👼🏽yung mina 🐞🌹✨ (@yungmina_acnh) December 21, 2020
happy birthday isabelle ily queen! pic.twitter.com/7oAFWiKp7h— katie (@leafyuna) December 20, 2020
The fact we can’t give Isabelle a present on her birthday https://t.co/XaK4wg2t28— Isabelle’s Whiskey (@3lec_tron) December 20, 2020
