With critics, GTA 6 has a 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated video game of all time, at least by this measurement. Its user review score is not faring as well. The 99 out of 100 is based on 152 different reviews from critics. The score could still change as more reviews come in, but it’s not going to change much, if at all. By comparison, user reviews for the game on Metacritic just went live today, and there are already nearly 15,000 at the moment of writing this, with an average rating of 5.3. Obviously, this is not great, and it sticks out even more next to a green “99.”

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How many of the user reviews are in good faith is anyone’s best guess. This cuts both ways, as many probably haven’t even finished the game. When user reviews first went live, the score was even lower. Much lower. As the day has progressed, the average has risen, and will likely continue to rise if user reviews elsewhere are indicative of what the consensus is.

To this end, on the PlayStation Store, GTA 6 has a 4.85 out of 5 stars after more than 162,000 user reviews. This is actually higher than both Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5, the studio’s two previous releases. That said, while the user review score on Metacritic is likely to rise over time, this one is likely to decline over time. On the Xbox Store, the metrics are less defined, but right now GTA 6 is showing as having 5/5 stars after more than 22,000 user reviews.

Why Is GTA 6 Getting Blowback?

Of course, the positive reviews consistently praise what critics almost universally praise: the game’s stunning graphics, its bar-setting technical achievements, its innovative storytelling, and its signature sandbox gameplay. It simply sets a new bar for the industry, and other games don’t even come close to it.

Various elements of the game’s impressiveness are simply objective, but the more subjective elements of the game have fallen under some scrutiny on the Internet. To this end, various user reviews take umbrage with the game’s story, with how tedious and chore-like it can be at times, how it restricts players compared to previous games, how it removes content, and, particularly, there is a growing divide on the Internet about the relationship dynamics of Jason and Lucia. All of this is to say that not everyone is loving GTA 6, as the Metacritic user score shows.

For Rockstar Games, these are uncharted waters. Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 didn’t have these problems at their launch. Whether that’s because they are any different or because the landscape of the Internet has changed since their respective releases is certainly up for debate. It’s likely a mix of the two, if not mostly the latter.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available for $80 via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. There is currently no word on a PC or Nintendo Switch 2 release.