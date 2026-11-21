A PS2 series is now available on PS5 and PS4 for $2.24, courtesy of the new PlayStation Store sale. More specifically, a 2001 PS2 game and its 2002 PS2 sequel are both now available for PS5 and PS4 users at this price. That said, the deal that makes this price point possible is set to expire on the morning of November 21, in about eight hours from the moment of publishing. And unlike many PS2 games on the PlayStation Store, these aren’t included with a PS Plus Premium subscription, so right now the only way to play them on PlayStation is to buy them.

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Back in 2001 and 2002, developer Volition — the studio that would go on to create Saints Row and the studio that no longer exists as of 2023 — combined with publisher THQ to release Red Faction and Red Faction 2. Both games ended up being multi-platform, but were notably PS2 exclusives at launch. In the second half of the 2010s, the pair of sci-fi first-person shooters were re-released on the PlayStation Store with new features like trophy support and widescreen resolutions, but they are still the original PS2 versions of the games.

In 2009, a third game was released, Red Faction: Guerrilla, but the original version of this game doesn’t exist on the PlayStation Store; only the 2018 remaster which costs $30 and isn’t on sale. Then there was a fourth game in 2011, Red Faction: Armageddon, which is also the final game in the series, and it’s not available on the PlayStation Store in any capacity.

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Two Great PS2 First-Person Shooters

The first Red Faction game received an 88 on Metacritic and was notably one of the best games of its year, hence why it spawned a four-game franchise, complete with a spin-off as well. The sequel wasn’t received quite as well, but it still earned a very solid score of 84.

Do the pair of first-person shooters hold up? Yeah, they do, especially the first game. The first game stood out back in the early 2000s for its proprietary Geo-Mod destruction system that gave the game destructible environments and open-ended gameplay long before these things became common. And for a PS2 first-person shooter, its gunplay still holds up pretty well. By comparison, Red Faction II is a far more traditional and linear first-person shooter from this era. It has less uniqueness, but overall it still feels viable to play in 2026. If you don’t have nostalgia for this era of gaming, though, it could be difficult to travel two decades back in time and experience these in their dated glory.

For those who end up checking out the pair of PS2 games, the first game is about 6 to 9 hours long, while the second is about 4 to 6 hours long. This may seem short, but it was standard for first-person shooter campaigns at the time. Meanwhile, if this PlayStation Store sale doesn’t tickle your fancy, there is currently another great PS2 first-person shooter series available at the same a very similar price on the digital Sony storefront.