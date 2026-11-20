Let me guess: you probably didn’t know there was a censored version of Grand Theft Auto 6, did you? Better yet, the question is: how could one possibly censor such a massive game? As it turns out, other regions, including Japan, have a version of the game that has been censored quite heavily. What’s being censored, you might ask? According to shared images and videos online of the Japanese version of the game, violence and nudity have both been subject to limitations in the Eastern part of the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, the nudity censorship has elicited humorous reactions from some, including shower scenes. Take this image, for example.

GTA 6 censorship on the Japanese version is kinda funny lol pic.twitter.com/u8v0f0cqz0 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) November 18, 2026

How this is any better than the original (and more natural, I might add) version is anyone’s guess. Still, the ratings boards in other regions have demands that must be met in order to achieve commercial status.

From a violence perspective, blood and gore are significantly scaled back. Dismemberment is also eliminated. However, according to , it appears these censored elements in some regions can be toggled or adjusted in the settings. However, the Japanese version doesn’t appear to have any adjustment option for Blood & Gore intensity. To add to this interesting debacle, the Japanese version of the game is said to have a full 1 GB smaller data package than the other versions. This has led to speculation that nearly 1 GB worth of content has been removed from the game in some capacity.

The Japanese 🇯🇵 build of GTA 6 comes with censored nudity and blood scenes compared to the international version. pic.twitter.com/MncPLzVm4Z — Exploring GTA (@Exploring_GTA) November 20, 2026

While this may be intriguing, it isn’t surprising. Japan and other countries such as New Zealand and Australia have strict ratings systems that have notoriously resulted in some form of censorship for graphic and mature themes in the past. GTA 6 has a fair amount of nude content, including an entire nudist resort on the eastern side of Watson Bay. How the Japanese version might handle this little society is anybody’s guess.

With GTA 6 out in the wild after years of anticipation, everyone has been eager to explore the far corners of Leonida. There are plenty of Easter eggs to track down, sites to see, and strip clubs to check out for those looking to experience Vice City’s more risqué nightlife. And despite GTA 6 being fresh out of the oven, there’s already talk of GTA 7. For now, however, enjoy Vice City in all its glory.