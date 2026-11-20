After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto 6 is now finally live around the globe. Arguably the most eagerly anticipated game in history, most who are playing GTA 6 are surely nowhere close to finishing it, as Rockstar’s latest boasts hundreds of hours’ worth of content to dig into. Despite this, some have already started to think ahead, specifically with Grand Theft Auto 7 and what it might end up looking like. And if you feel like it already might be a bit too early to look forward to GTA 7, one of the key bosses in charge of the series would agree.

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Speaking on TBPN, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about Grand Theft Auto 7 and what it might have in store. While Rockstar’s world in GTA 6 is drastically larger than anything else the studio has ever done, Zelnick was asked if the next entry in the series could take place around the entire globe rather than in one region. Rather than entertaining this idea at all, Zelnick kept the focus on GTA 6, suggesting that they’ve not even begun to think even a little about GTA 7.

“We at Take-Two just went live with GTA 6 on November 19th,” Zelnick said. “Wait, let me check my watch. Oh, it’s still November 19th. And you’re asking a question about GTA 7. I mean, guys, really?”

Jordi: "Theoretically, GTA 7 could just be a live version of the entire world, right?"@StraussZelnick, the CEO behind GTA 6: "We went live with GTA 6 on November 19. Let me check my watch. Oh, it's still November 19. And you're asking a question about GTA 7." https://t.co/Up2ILZaP5t pic.twitter.com/3fgFISHqgy — TBPN (@tbpn) November 20, 2026

You can’t blame Zelnick for having this reaction for a number of reasons. Not only do those at Rockstar Games surely have no idea what Grand Theft Auto 7 might look like right now, but their work on GTA 6 has truly only just begun. While the single-player component of GTA 6 is live now, it’s expected that a new version of GTA Online will come to the game in the future. This will give GTA 6 a live-service aspect that will continue to take up a good amount of Rockstar’s focus in the years to come.

The good news with GTA 7 is that Rockstar should be able to continue going bigger and better than before with the next installment in the series. GTA 6 sales have already been confirmed to have topped 32 million units, with Rockstar and Take-Two having made nearly $4 billion on the first day of the game’s launch. This makes GTA 6 the most successful entertainment release in history, and will undoubtedly give Rockstar plenty of resources at its disposal whenever it does decide to make the next Grand Theft Auto game.

How do you feel about GTA 6 based on what you may have played so far? And do you think there’s still room for improvement with GTA 7? Let me know in the comments below.