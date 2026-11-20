A free Nintendo Switch Online promotion has been announced by Nintendo, letting Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users snag three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free. Nintendo Switch Online at the monthly rate costs $4 a month, so this represents a savings of $12. This may not seem like much money, but right now, just on the Nintendo eShop, $12 gets you games like Slay the Spire, Persona 4 Golden, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection. Further, in an economy where a simple candy bar costs over $2, any bit of money that can be saved quickly adds up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to some Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake freebies, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 have until December 6th to get a 3-month free extension to their Nintendo Switch Online subscription when they purchase 12 months of a subscription. This 12 month subscription can be a brand new subscription as well as an extension to a pre-existing subscription itself.

Right now, the offer is limited to the UK. Whether it will come to the United States and other markets remains to be seen, but there’s a decent chance it will. If not, there are ways to take advantage of the deal without actually being in the UK. Meanwhile, this offer is not only available with the standard tier, but the Expansion Pack tier as well. The Expansion Pack is not available monthly. It can only be purchased at the 12-month rate, which costs $50. Effectively it’s a similar amount of savings compared to three months of the monthly subscription to the standard tier, which is marked up in price because it’s not 12 months bundled.

A Rare NSO Promotion From Nintendo

It’s quite rare for Nintendo to runs promotions on Nintendo Switch Online, even during the holiday season. Nintendo Switch Online is already very cheap compared to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, so there likely isn’t much wiggle room to run these type of promotions. Whatever the reason why, the point is these type of NSO promotions don’t happen very often, so those who can should take advantage of this one while it’s live and an option.

Nintendo Switch Online is available via Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Right now, there is no official word or rumblings of any major changes coming to the subscription service, such as a price increase, but it does look like a new console platform may be coming to NSO soon.