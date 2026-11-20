Grand Theft Auto VI is now out, and players all over the world are jumping into the massive and immersive world that Rockstar has built. Even though the game is here now, it still boggles the mind that there was a 12-year span between GTA V and GTA VI, not to mention upwards of $1.2 billion spent to develop and market the game. While everyone expects Rockstar to quickly recoup that budget (and make a mountain of profit on top of it), it’s safe to say that most players are willing to wait another decade (or more) to see Grand Theft Auto VII arrive.

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It’s also an understatement to say that the world has changed in irrevocable ways in the last dozen years. Like any other industry that’s based around computers and digital technology, the gaming industry is at a moment of great uncertainty as the era of Artificial Intelligence arrives. In fact, gamers are turning to AI to get answers on how much it can improve the process of making the next Grand Theft Auto game (or one very similar to it). And the answers are pretty surprising. GTA 7 could definitely be released much sooner than you think.

How Much Can AI Change The Making of Future Grand Theft Auto Games?

Rockstar / Nissan Gamerz

According to Grok, getting a prototype GTA game up and running would take weeks with current AI, but a fully finished game that’s up to the standard of GTA 6 would still take longer, though. “With 2026 AI (coding agents, 3D asset generation, world models), you can have a playable open-world prototype in weeks or a few months,” Grok claims. “A complete game on the level of GTA 6 (or higher) in terms of scale, story, systems, NPCs, and AAA polish would still take 2–4 years with a large team using AI to the fullest. Creative direction and final polish still can’t be fully automated.”

So there you have it: making games as immersive and sophisticated as Grand Theft Auto 6 still requires a great deal of human creativity and discernment. At least for now. Still, it shouldn’t be lost on anyone that a 12-year game development project is now estimated to take only 4 years at max, and 2 years at minimum, if AI is picking up significant coding and rendering workloads. That’s a pretty significant leap forward. But given the nature of AI and its development, it would be specious reasoning to say that Grand Theft Auto 7 could be here as soon as 2030 if they started development today. Because if they did start working on the game today, then they’d soon be working with an even more advanced form of AI.

According Grok, the next few years of AI development will shorten the time and manpower it takes to make the next GTA game exponentially: “With 2027–2028 AI (more powerful autonomous agents, high-fidelity world models, near-instant asset and behavior generation), a playable open-world prototype could be released in a matter of days. A full AAA title on par with GTA 6 or beyond would probably take 12–24 months with a small team. Creative direction and final polish would remain the main bottlenecks, but even those will speed up dramatically.”

LUCia in GTA 6 / ROckstar

It’s still looking like the early 2030s would be the shortest wait for the next GTA, but as Grok says, the manpower required would be far less, meaning a significant reduction in overhead costs. If gaming coders and developers are worried about that, then the final part of Grok’s projections should terrify them: “After 2030, living worlds generated in near real time by very small teams (or even a single creator) will become realistic.”

With that kind of forecast, Grand Theft Auto VI is already looking like it will go down in history as one of the last big-budget blockbuster games developed in (what is soon to be) the “old studio system.” The world is evolving so fast because of AI that the parameters of making the game are shifting as fast as players can play through it. At this rate, who knows if we’ll even be done with all the features of GTA VI before we’re watching trailers for VII?

Grand Theft Auto VI is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.