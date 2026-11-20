Deltarune creator Toby Fox has shared a new update on the ongoing development of Chapter 6. Earlier this year, Chapter 5 of Deltarune was released roughly one year after the arrival of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4. Prior to its arrival, Fox had already confirmed that work on Deltarune was by no means finished, with two additional chapters having been confirmed to be in the pipeline. Now, Fox has provided more information on the creation of Deltarune: Chapter 6, while also providing some new details on Chapter 7.

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Revealed in a new blog on Fox’s official website, the director said that Deltarune: Chapter 6 has progressed quite far. Fox explained that Chapter 6 is considerably shorter when compared to some past chapters for Deltarune, but made clear that this briefer runtime isn’t going to impact its quality. To that end, Fox and the team that are working on Chapter 6 are continuing to ensure that its presentation and story are at a high level before they advance to testing.

“Chapter 6 is progressing well,” Fox said simply. “By the time you read this, we should have started the localization and some preliminary testing. Much of the game looks complete… but, some important scenes and details are still undercooked in their presentation, so it’s going to take a bit longer before we can really move to full-on testing. Even though Chapter 6 is a rather short chapter, I would like it to be as good as possible. I won’t be able to rush this.”

Looking further down the road, Fox also said that some of the team is beginning to shift its attention to Deltarune: Chapter 7. While he made clear that development on Chapter 7 isn’t very far along at all, he said that he does have much more confidence in this part of the game because he now feels like he knows what he’s doing. Still, Fox made clear that Chapter 7 is likely still far off given that it’s not the main focus of himself or the rest of the dev team just yet.

“Well, we’ve only just started,” Fox said of work on Chapter 7. Team members who completed their work on Chapter 6 have moved on to Chapter 7 now. Unlike every other Chapter, I actually feel like I know what I’m doing this time, so I have a lot of confidence!”

As for the launch of Deltarune: Chapter 6, Fox has still continued to broadly state that it’s planned to arrive at some point in 2027. Chapter 7, meanwhile, doesn’t have a release window of any sort, but given the game’s recent cadence, it seems likely bound for 2028 at the earliest. Whenever we have more information on both of these new chapters for Deltarune, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.